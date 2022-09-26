No change to the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s weekend game yet

Hurricane Ian’s expected impacts later this week could upend some Florida college and NFL games, but so far, most university and NFL games will continue as planned.

Floridians from the Gulf Coast to Tampa Bay and into the Florida Panhandle are being told to prepare for Ian’s arrival. Florida Govt. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for more than 300,000 people in the Tampa Bay area, home to NFL and NHL teams, the Buccaneers and the Lightning.

Ian is forecast to pass west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday before approaching the Gulf Coast of Florida from Wednesday to Thursday.

The FOX Forecast Center expects Ian to rapidly intensify passion a Major Hurricane (Category 3 or stronger) by Monday night or early Tuesday as it approaches western Cuba.

For the latest Hurricane Ian track and expected impacts on Florida, click here.

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the preseason games planned for Wednesday and Thursday are postponed due to Ian. The Lightning were scheduled to play against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday and the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Details on the rescheduled games will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. NFL officials have not announced plans to postpone or move the game yet.

While Ian may be past the Tampa area by kick-off Sunday night, the Storm is expected to bring heavy rain and impacts lasting for days if Ian makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Teams may be mopping up the field at Raymond James Stadium.

The University of South Florida campus in Tampa will close on Tuesday ahead of Ian.

The USF Bulls are scheduled to host East Carolina this Saturday at 7 pm at Raymond James Stadium. According to USF Athletics, the game remains on schedule.

Florida State University, the University of Florida and the University of Central Florida also have home games scheduled this weekend.

FSU Director of Athletics Michael Alford said the Seminole’s 3:30 pm kickoff against Wake Forest would remain scheduled.

UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said the Florida Gators are still scheduled to play Eastern Washington at noon Saturday.

The UCF Knights have not announced plans to reschedule their game Saturday against Southern Methodist University.

Classes at the Orlando-area university will be canceled beginning Wednesday and are expected to resume on Monday, Oct. 3.