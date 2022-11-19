“No Chance”: LeBron James’ Shot At NFL Career Snubbed Hard By This Super Bowl Champion

LeBron James is an NBA icon. But, the NFL and NBA fanbases often hear about what could’ve been the Los Angeles Lakers star’s professional football career.

While the NBA Legend has managed to be recognized as one of the Greatest in the game, one can’t help but speculate about what his football career would’ve looked like. Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey let James know what he thought about his [James’] football career. The cornerback fearlessly stated his thoughts and even took a shot at the King.

LeBron James gets taken down a notch

Ramsey was Featured on the debut Episode of Amazon Prime’s ‘TNF in the Shop.’ The alternate broadcast to ‘Thursday Night Football’ Featured LeBron James, Jamie Foxx, and Maverick Carter, alongside Ramsey and other guests.

James was a highly sought-after football recruit in his high school days. But Ramsey, a Super Bowl champion, had other ideas. When asked how James would fare in the NFL, Ramsey answered without hesitating. They said “LeBron has no chance; I ain’t gonna lie to you. Bron, they be [sic] saying you a red-zone threat? Bron, you would’ve got scrapped.”

Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates the win over the Dallas Mavericks during overtime at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports| Courtesy Reuters

The Rams’ wide receiver also added that he would, “put those paws on bro.” He said that in reference to how he would defend the 6-foot-9 basketball star.

LeBron, the once-NFL Hopeful

The NBA Legend was asked if he still got the itch to play football. James was affirmative. He also added that he would’ve been a wide receiver when Jamie Foxx asked him about what position he’d play. LeBron has previously mentioned that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had offered him a contract in 2011, during the NBA lockout. As interesting as it is to imagine what LeBron James would’ve looked like on a football field, the NBA world will be glad he made the choice to stick with basketball.

Today, James has four NBA Championship rings spanning his 20-year career. He has been praised as one of the greatest to grace the court, giving fans legendary moments rivaled by a few. What do you think about James’ alternate career path? Do you think he would have been as successful?

