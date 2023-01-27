Mold » No Bad Days Foundation to Host 10th Annual ‘Kickin’ It For Hope’ Kickball Tournament Feb. 4

event is set to begin at 10 am

BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – The No Bad Days Foundation is set to host its 10th annual “Kickin’ It For Hope” kickball tournament and free bounce houses event on the Viera Regional Park baseball fields on February 4.

The event is set to begin at 10 am Special guest “Hot Pink” will be on stage starting at 10:30 am

The No Bad Days Foundation supports children in Brevard County who have medical disabilities but are unable to acquire life-enhancing medical devices and other necessities.

There are devices and equipment that could forever enhance the life of a child, but insurance companies may not agree that they are “medically necessary” and coverage is denied. When that happens, the No Bad Days Foundation is here to support you.

Our foundation raises funds to help families procure medical equipment and devices that provide a better quality of life for children with disabilities. No Bad Days is a 501(c)(3) and 100% of all money collected from donations goes directly to the children. There are no administrative expenses or costly overheads.

Each year, this kickball tournament and family fun day raise money to be used to purchase these medical devices and equipment for the children.

CLICK HERE for more information visit Nobaddaysfoundation.com>>>

CLICK HERE FOR BREVARD COUNTY NEWS