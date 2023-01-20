No Agreement Reached As PGA Tour Hits Out At LIV Golf In Discovery Dispute

A judge may now have to step in and make a huge ruling in the PGA Tour and LIV Golf’s legal dispute after the two failed to reach an agreement on the Discovery process that requires documentation being viewed and the Saudi Arabia financial Backers being questioned.

After LIV Golf and 11 players sued the PGA Tour last year, the Tour launched a countersuit for players violating their rules, and widened the scope of the antitrust action by including the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and its Governor Yasi Al-Rumayyan.

