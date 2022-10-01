No.9 Men’s Soccer Suffers Their First Loss of the Season to Middlebury, 1-0

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – No.9 Wesleyan men’s soccer suffered their first loss of the season Saturday afternoon, being defeated by NESCAC opponent Middlebury 1-0 at Jackson Field. The two teams played an evenly matched first half, with both NESCAC schools having multiple scoring opportunities but no goals to show for it. In the 63rdrd minute Middlebury broke through in the scoring column, netting the only goal of the contest. Shane Farrell volleyed a ball that found him off a Wesleyan defender’s head to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead. Wesleyan’s offense produced multiple scoring chances in the second half, but were unable to find the equalizer. Middlebury Picks up the win, improving to 5-1-2 (2-1-2 NESCAC). Wesleyan suffers their first defeat of 2022, falling to 6-1-1 (3-1-1 NESCAC).

Middlebury has historically been a tough matchup for the Cardinals, as Wesleyan posts a 10-28-6 record against their NESCAC foes. The Cardinals have not defeated the Panthers since 2013, suffering a current 11-game losing streak. That losing streak includes two games played last year in 2021. Middlebury took both, with the latter loss ending the Cardinals’ 2021 season in the NESCAC tournament 5-4 in PK’s.

The Cardinals and Panthers played to a tie in the first half, however both teams had opportunities to score throughout. The Cardinals best opportunity of the first half came early in the half. A beautiful through ball sent Noah Hartzfeld ’24 is a Breakaway in the 9thth minute. The junior midfielder was turned away from point-blank range by Panthers’ keeper Ryan Grady. The best chance of the first half for the Panthers might have been a header off a free kick by Casey Lund. The Lund header was almost redirected in, but Liam Devanny ’23 was able to step up and catch it.

Wesleyan came out the aggressor in the first seven minutes of the half, manufacturing a shot and three Corners but could not put one through the net. The two schools traded shot attempts over the next 15 minutes before the game had its first and only score. Newly entered Kenan Ulka-Steiner, delivered a cross from the left side that found the head of a Wesleyan defender in the box. The ball ricocheted off the defender’s head right to Shane Farrell who timed a shot that beat Devanny to his right side to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead with 26 minutes remaining.

Wesleyan’s offense made multiple pushes down the field, producing many scoring chances in the final 25+, but the Middlebury defense was able to turn them away. Lucas Ruehlemann ’25 might have had Wesleyan’s best go at it when he created space in the box and tried to beat Grady far post. The Panthers’ keeper made a diving save that kept the game even. The Cardinals’ last quality scoring chance came in the 83rdrd minute when Dane Harmaty ’25 got a head on a cross that fell right into the hands of Grady.