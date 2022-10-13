No.16 Men’s Soccer Upset by Colgate After Six-Game Winning Streak

Coming off a win against Harvard, men’s soccer (9-1, 2-0 Ivy) upset No.7 Syracuse (10-2-1, 4-1 ACC) at their home stadium on Tuesday. They continued their winning streak with another win at Brown (5-3-1, 0-1-1 Ivy) in a close-fought game on Saturday, before falling in an upset to Colgate on Tuesday.

The Red looked to keep their undefeated record at away games when they headed to Syracuse to face the Orange.

Prior to the start of the game, Cornell earned a berth into the top 25 of the United Soccer Coaches rankings at No.22. According to Goncalves, the Red came across as the underdogs against Syracuse on paper, but in the minds of the players, they were on top.

