NMU Women’s Soccer blanked by Maryville in NCAA Opener

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) – The Northern Michigan University Women’s soccer team fell to the Maryville Saints 1-0 in the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Allendale, Michigan, ending their season at 13-4-5. After a scoreless first half in which NMU led in shots 5-2, the Saints came out clicking in the second half, getting the game’s Lone goal in the 55th minute and proceeding to lock down defensively, as the Wildcats could not capitalize on their few chances down the stretch. The Maryville Saints advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and will face the Grand Valley State Lakers on Sunday.”It’s a tough and unlucky result for our group,” Coach Jon Sandoval said. “Regardless of the outcome today, I am beyond proud of this team. They have persevered and battled from the very first day. Our players got to experience the national tournament for the first time and they will be motivated to get back next year. This year’s graduating class contributed so much to the success of the program. Their impact will not be soon forgotten, we wish them the absolute best in the future.”

First Half The first ten minutes of play consisted of each side getting used to their opponent. The Saints spent a bit more time in their attacking third early in the match. As the Wildcats began to increase their offensive pressure, Brenna Musser fired the first shot on goal in the 20th minute, a save by the Saints keeper. NMU nearly got the ball to trickle across the goal line in the 25th minute off a corner kick scramble, but Maryville’s keeper had a quick reaction to dive on the ball right before it reached the white paint. With just five seconds left in the half, Maria Storm was presented with a really good look just outside the box, but her shot sailed high over the net. NMU led in shots at the half 5-2.

Second Half In the 55th minute, Shenae Kreps came up with a big glove save to push the ball over the net, but it led to a Maryville corner kick, in which Lotte Brands gathered a loose ball and fired it into the top corner for a 1- 0 Saints lead. Brooke Slater added the assist. Approaching 20 minutes left, Maryville had another good look at a corner kick, but Kreps found the Bouncing ball before it hit the goal line as NMU remained down a goal. The Saints continued to possess the ball and intercept NMU’s runs into the attacking third as the half was winding down. A free kick in the closing minute from Brooke Pietila just outside the box sailed high over the net. One last run into the box was not enough as NMU fell 1-0.

Postgame Notes

Maryville led in shots on goal 5-1. NMU led in total shots 11-10.

The Wildcats had six corner kicks and the Saints had three.

Shenae Kreps kept the Wildcats in it until the finish, with four saves in net.

