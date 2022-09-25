NMU Women’s Golf Finishes in Top-10 at Lady Bulldog Invitational

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) – The Northern Michigan University Women’s Golf team started off their two tournament road trip with a 36 hole match at the Lady Bulldog Fall Invite. The ‘Cats completed their 36 holes in one day. Katke Golf Course holds a standard par 72, the team played their rounds at 6005 yards.

The Wildcats opened up the scoring with a collective team total of 325. Annie Pietila led the pack during round one shooting a tremendous round of 76. Pietila made a total of five birdies in her round, making three in a row on her front nine. Hailey Bolander and Alyssa Yaggie followed close behind both shooting 82′s. Maya Hunter took the third place spot for her team as she tallied a respectable 85. Maggie Pietila stepped in for her first tournament of the season, putting up a score of 94.

Paxton Johnson competed in the Lady Bulldog as the team’s individual, shooting 88. She played a consistent game, going +8 on both nine’s. The ‘Cats continued their way around the course for their second round of 18 for the day and were able to make improvements in many areas and put up a team score of 327.

Freshman Hailey Bolander was able to knock three strokes off from her first round of play, shooting 79 and tallying two birdies, one on each nine. Annie Pietila and Maya Hunter both shot 82 on their second rounds. Maggie Pietila made Strides at improving her score during her second round, knocking off 10 strokes, bringing her down to 84 and helping her team keep a top 10 position.

Paxton Johnson also pushed the pace during the round, improving by four strokes and draining a birdie putt on her front nine. Alyssa Yaggie was able to keep the scores tight for her team, shooting 87.

The Wildcats earned a top 10 finish in the Lady Bulldog Fall Invite, ending the tournament in 9th place with a total of 652. Annie Pietila placed highest for the ‘Cats with a total score of 158, finishing at T23. Hailey Bolander was almost right behind her, shooting 161 on the day putting her at T32. Maya Hunter moved up five places following her second round with a 167 total in T48. Alyssa Yaggie finished her rounds in T52, shooting a 169. Paxton Johnson worked her way up the standings shooting a total of 172 in T60. Maggie Pietila was able to take the biggest jump of the day moving up eight slots into position 70, with a total score of 178. The ‘Cats racked up 18 birdies over the course of two rounds, each player having at least one.

The Women’s Golf team is back at it again tomorrow, Sept 25-26 for a two day 36 hole competition. The Wildcats will compete in the Gilda’s Club Invitational in Allendale, MI. The same six players will hit the links for the team.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.