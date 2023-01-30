NMU men’s basketball falls in overtime to Ferris State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) – The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team dropped a Heartbreaker in overtime to Ferris State by a score of 106-93. The ‘Cats fall to 15-6, 7-4, and the Bulldogs improve to 17-5, 8-3. The Wildcats shot 32/71 (45.1%) from the field, 11/22 (50.0%) from deep, and 18/27 (66.7%) from the free throw line. The Bulldogs shot 36/80 (45.0%) from the field, 4/19 (21.1%) from three, and 30/36 from the Charity stripe.

Max Bjorklund paced all student-athletes with 29 points on 10/22 shooting and 3/7 from deep. He also accumulated eight rebounds and seven assists. Max Weisbroad also dished out 21 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Dylan Kuehl was efficient, posting a 19-point 10-rebound double-double. The ‘Cats led from the 10:59 mark of the first half, but a last-minute Heartbreaker sent the game to overtime. The Bulldogs had a 14-0 run in overtime that would seal the deal.

Jackson Dudek opened the scoring for the game, draining a three-pointer from above the arc off an assist from Max Weisbroad. The ‘Cats second bucket of the game was another three, this time coming from the hand of Justin Kuehl, assisted by Max Bjorklund. The ‘Cats started the game hot from deep, going 5-for-5 from three-point range that helped them get to a 19-18 lead. Carson Smith committed the game’s first foul of the game eight minutes through the first half. Although the game continued back-and-forth action, the Wildcats could not miss from deep. They continued shooting lights out from beyond the arc and were 7/7, as a step-back three from Max Weisbroad gave the ‘Cats a 28-25 lead and his team-leading 11 points.

The floodgates finally opened, as the ‘Cats went on a 15-1 run in the span of four minutes to give them a double-digit lead ¾ of the way through the first half. The ‘Cats would go into the locker room with a 48-34 lead, shooting an impeccable 8-9 from three-point land, and Max Weisbroad paced everyone with 17 points, 10 more than the next closest. The Wildcats came out of the locker room a little cooler than they were in the first half as they missed their first trio of three-pointers, but were able to maintain their double-digit lead. Seven minutes into the half the Bulldogs were able to cut their deficit to single digits, as they outscored the Wildcats 17-10 to start the frame.

From 13:05-8:48 left the ‘Cats had only seven points, but showed stout defense as they held their opponent to only six in that same span. The Bulldogs clawed their way to within four points, but a clutch three-pointer and tip-in from Dylan Kuehl extended the ‘Cats lead back to nine, and a pair of free-throws from Max Weisbroad extended the ‘Cats run to 7- 0 and back to a double-digit lead.

The Bulldogs would respond with a run of their own, going 9-0 and cutting the ‘Cats lead to four with two minutes left to go. Max Bjorklund would hit a clutch jumper to stop the bleeding and get the ‘Cats back up six, giving him 26 points on the evening. The Bulldogs held in and got within three with a minute left, but Max Bjorklund once again makes a big-time bucket to get the ‘Cats back to a two-possession game. Free throws brought the Bulldogs to within two, but two big free throws from Carson Smith brought it back to a two-possession game.

With time winding down, the Bulldogs would go on to make a layup, force a turnover, make a lay-up to tie it, and miss a free throw to send it to overtime. The Bulldogs would make the first points of the overtime frame, giving them their first lead since 10:59 of the first half. Back-and-forth scoring saw the lead change hands multiple times, but the Bulldogs would eventually pull ahead on the back of a 14-0 run. This would prove too much to overcome, and the ‘Cats would drop a Heartbreaker by a score of 106-93.

The Wildcats return to the Berry Events Center for two home games versus Saginaw Valley on Thursday, February 2, and Wayne State on Saturday, February 4.

