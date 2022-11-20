NMSU basketball player Mike Peake shot, UNM student dead: What we know.

NMSU basketball player Mike Peake shot, UNM student dead: What we know.

Story last revised: 12:50 pm Sunday, Nov. 20

LAS CRUCES — A University of New Mexico student is dead and a New Mexico State student athlete is recovering from gunshot wounds following an incident on the UNM campus early Saturday morning, postponing a highly anticipated basketball game between the Rival schools that had been scheduled to take place later that day.

On Sunday, more than 24 hours after the shooting, there are still more questions than answers. Here’s a look at what we know.

The shooting

New Mexico State Police are leading the investigation into the deadly shooting on the UNM campus. Although the police released a statement Saturday afternoon noting that one person died in the shooting, related police records have not yet been made available.

In the statement, police said there was an altercation between a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man about 3 am Saturday on campus. Both men sustained gunshot wounds.

The 19-year-old, later identified as a UNM student, was pronounced dead on the scene. His name has not been released.

Students walk next to Coronado Hall, a residence hall on the University of New Mexico campus on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

The 21-year-old, whom the Sun-News has confirmed that Mike Peake, a forward on the NMSU basketball team, was transported to an Albuquerque hospital following the shooting.

UNM students who talked to the Sun-News on Saturday evening, said they heard the shooting about 3:15 am to 3:20 am near a back entrance to the Coronado Hall dorm complex on campus. Police arrived within 5 to 10 minutes, the students said.

The Albuquerque Journal reported later Saturday that the walls of the residence hall “appeared to be pockmarked with several bullet holes and at least one window appeared to be struck.”

As of late Sunday morning, no one had been charged in the shooting, although police have stated an investigation is ongoing.

Mike Peake dribbles during a drill on New Mexico State's first day of men's basketball practice Sept. 27. Peake was shot during an incident on the University of New Mexico campus on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Mike Peake shot

Peake, a 21-year-old junior, is the basketball team’s starting power forward.

A Chicago native, Peake spent most of high school playing in Kansas. The 6-foot-7, 218-pound forward played at Georgia and Austin Peay before coming to NMSU for the 2021-22 season.

Peake is one of two returning players on this year’s Aggie hoops squad. In the team’s first two games, they averaged 9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2 blocks in just over 20 minutes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button