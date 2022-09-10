NM State Women’s Golf Prepares for Open Season in South Carolina

PAWLEY’S ISLAND, SC – The Defending WAC Champions will hit the links for the first time in 2022-23, beginning Sunday at the Golfweek Fall Challenge. Taking place at the Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina, the Aggies take on a 20-team field in their season opener.

Led once again by Danny Bowen , the three-time WAC Coach of the Year, NM State will look to get things started on a strong note. The last time the Aggies hit the course was at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional, competing against a stacked field. Alison Gastelum tied for 33rd overall at the event, firing a 223 (+7).

2022 Golfweek Fall Challenge

Dates: Sunday, September 11 – Tuesday, September 13

Location: Pawley’s Island, SC

Course: Caledonia Golf Club

Par/Yards: 71/6026

How to Follow

For fans looking to follow along with the action, Golfstat is once again the place to turn. Live scoring links will also appear on the NM State Women’s golf schedule page. On social media, follow @NMStateWGolf on Twitter for periodic updates throughout the Golfweek Fall Challenge.

The Field

As they travel from Las Cruces to the Atlantic Ocean, NM State will be joined by 19 other schools to round out a 20-team field. The Aggies will compete against Austin Peay, Appalachian State, California Baptist, Campbell, Delaware, East Tennessee State, Gardner Webb, Georgetown, Illinois-Chicago, Jacksonville State, Lipscomb, Morehead State, Presbyterian College, Stephen F. Austin, Tennessee Tech, UNC Wilmington, USC Upstate, Winthrop, and Wofford.

Format

The tournament will take place over a three-day stretch, spanning Sunday to Tuesday. Each day, the five NM State Golfers will play 18 holes apiece, finishing with 54 total holes at the conclusion of the event.

Teeing Off for the Aggies

1. Alison Gastelum

2. Emma Bunch

3. Kaylee Chen

4. Valentina Origel

5. Meiji Tungprapunvong

Numbers to Know

3 – The Aggies have added three newcomers to the 2022-23 roster – Emma Bunch (Lynge, Denmark), Kaylee Chen (Denver, Colo.), and Marley Moncada (Tucson, Ariz.)

5 – With five Returners – Arantza Armas Stenner , Alison Gastelum , Valentina Origel , Alex Quihuis and Meiji Tungprapunvong – on the roster, the Aggies look to have profound depth throughout the season

7 – NM State has built a Dynasty among the WAC Women’s Golf world. The Aggies have won seven of the last eight WAC Championships and will look for one more before transitioning to Conference USA in the 2023-24 academic year.

112 – The Defending WAC Champions enter the year ranked No. 112 in the Nation by Golfstat.3

249 – Gastelum finds herself ranked No. 249 nationally by Golfstat – The Lone Aggie inside the top 250 rankings.

