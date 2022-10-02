NM State to Play Host in Golf Iconic Classic

LAS CRUCES, NM – After two tournaments on the road, the NM State Women’s golf team returns to Las Cruces for the 2022 Golf Iconic Classic. The three-day event is the only tournament for the Aggies in the Land of Enchantment for the 2022-23 campaign. The field features fifteen teams, including I-10 Rival UTEP.

Admission will be free for all fans interested in attending the Golf Iconic Classic. Each of the three rounds will begin at 8:30 am MT. The Aggies open the tournament on holes 1-4 and will be grouped with Pepperdine and Cal Poly.

After a pair of top-ten finishes to open the season, Alison Gastelum will play in the top spot of the NM State lineup this week. Gastelum will form a one-two punch with Valentina Origel , who led the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in birdies. The duo will round out with Emma Bunch , Arantza Armas Stenner and Kaylee Chen – The same lineup NM State used in Colorado last week.

2022 Golf Iconic Classic

Dates: Monday, October 3 – Wednesday, October 5

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Course: NMSU Golf Course

Par/Yardage: 72/6.420

How to follow

Every shot from the 2022 Golf Iconic Classic will be tracked through Golfstat.

Teeing Off for the Aggies

1. Alison Gastelum

2. Valentina Origel

3. Emma Bunch

4. Arantza Armas Stenner

5. Kaylee Chen

Marley Moncada , Alex Quihuis and Meiji Tungprapunvong will all play as individuals in the Golf Iconic Classic as well.

The Field

Fifteen teams make up the 2022 Golf Iconic Classic Field. NM State will be joined by CSU – Bakersfield, Cal Poly, Campbell, Long Beach State, Oral Roberts, Pepperdine, San Francisco, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, UC – Riverside, UT – Arlington, UTEP, UTRGV, and Texas A&M – Corpus Christi.

Format

The Golf Iconic Classic will be a three-day event in which the five members of each team will play on the NMSU Golf Course. Golfers will play 18 holes with tee times beginning with a shotgun start at 8:30 am (MT) on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will also begin at 8:30 am (MT) with a shotgun start. The practice round will be held on Sunday, October 2, beginning at 9:00 am MT.

By The Numbers

8:30 – The Golf Iconic Classic will begin each round with a shotgun start at 8:30 am MT. In the opening round, fans can find NM State on holes 1-4 to start the day.

84 – The Aggies enter as the 87th ranked team in the country according to Golfweek. Fellow field members Cal Poly and Oral Roberts sit right above NM State at 84 and 85, respectively.

3 – The Golf Iconic Classic will be NM State’s third tournament of the season and their only chance to play in Las Cruces.

5 – The Aggies have opened the season with back-to-back top-five finishes at the Golfweek Fall Challenge and the Golfweek Red Sky Classic. NM State opened the 2019-20 season with four straight top-five finishes, including a pair of championships.

124 – Golfweek has Alison Gastelum ranked at No. 124 in the Nation – The only Aggie in the nation’s top 250.

35 – Pepperdine enters the Golf Iconic Classic as the highest-ranked team in the field at No. 35. Campbell sits right on the Waves heels, coming in at No. 41.

##NM State##