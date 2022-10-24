NM State Men’s Basketball Continues Agreement with Bally Sports Arizona

LAS CRUCES, NM – The NM State men’s basketball program announced Monday afternoon that all 14 home contests will be carried by Bally Sports Arizona during the 2022-23 season.

The package includes the entire 13-game home schedule plus the Lone exhibition game against Western New Mexico. Available in roughly 2.5 million homes, Bally Sports Arizona will air all home tilts on its main channel, Bally Sports Extra or Tape Delay.

“With the success we have had over the last several years, scheduling teams to come to Las Cruces has been one of the most difficult tasks for our coaching staff,” said the Director of Athletics Mario Moccia . “Add an NCAA Tournament win last year, and it gets even tougher.

“I am pleased that the home schedule will be made available on Bally Sports Arizona, Comcast New Mexico and ESPN+ so Aggie fans across the Nation as well as around the state can watch their Aggies. I will remind everyone while our television exposure has been outstanding , we need a tremendous home crowd to keep achieving our great home-court advantage. So, to Aggie NATION in our immediate area, please attend as many games as possible.”

Longtime Aggie play-by-play announcer Adam Young will be on the call for all games. Meanwhile, Rus Bradburd, a former Aggie Assistant Coach under Lou Henson, will join Young as the color Analyst and Tatiana Favela will provide sideline reporting at each contest.

The agreement with Bally Sports Arizona was reached on behalf of NM State by its athletics multimedia rightsholder, Learfield’s NM State Sports Properties.

In addition, all games airing on Bally Sports Arizona will be simulcast on ESPN+ through the Western Athletic Conference’s ESPN+ agreement in addition to Comcast New Mexico – Channel 77.

Bally Sports Arizona Programming Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Western New Mexico (Exh.) – Bally Sports Arizona (7 p.m.)

Monday, Nov. 7 – New Mexico Highlands – Bally Sports Arizona Extra (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 20 – UTEP – Bally Sports Arizona Extra (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 3 – New Mexico – Bally Sports Arizona Tape Delay (7 pm)

Sunday, Dec. 18 – Northern New Mexico – Bally Sports Arizona (4 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Southern Utah – Bally Sports Arizona Extra (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 31 – Sam Houston – Bally Sports Arizona Tape Delay (4pm)

Saturday, Jan. 7 – California Baptist – Bally Sports Arizona (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 14 – UT Arlington – Bally Sports Arizona Tape Delay (7 pm)

Thursday, Feb. 2 – Stephen F. Austin – Bally Sports Arizona (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 4 – Seattle U – Bally Sports Arizona Extra (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 15 – Abilene Christian – Bally Sports Arizona Tape Delay (7 pm)

Saturday, Feb. 18 – UT Rio Grande Valley – Bally Sports Arizona Tape Delay (7 pm)

Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Grand Canyon – Bally Sports Arizona Tape Delay (7 pm)

*All home games will also be available on ESPN+ and Comcast New Mexico.

++NM State++