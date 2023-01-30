NM State Lands Former Fab 50 Honoree Starr Williams

LAS CRUCES, NM – Less than a week after bolstering the roster with an addition in the middle, Head Coach Mike Jordan announced Saturday that outside hitter Starr Williams will be transferring in from Long Beach State to begin her career as an Aggie this spring.

Starr Williams | R-Fr. | 6-3 | OH | Ontario, Calif. | Colony HS | Long Beach State

Was one of the top high school recruits out of the Powerhouse state of California and will head to Las Cruces after redshirting as a freshman at Long Beach State.

Ranked as the 24th th -best Recruit among outside hitters in California’s Class of 2021 – graduating from Colony High School in Ontario.

-best Recruit among outside hitters in California’s Class of 2021 – graduating from Colony High School in Ontario. Also earned a spot on the 2021 VolleyballMag.com Girls Fab 50 – the annual list featuring the top 50 senior-age players in the country based on voting by an elite panel of NCAA Division I Women’s volleyball coaches.

Williams earned All-California Interscholastic Federal honors while also being named Newcomer of the Year by MaxPreps and earning a spot on the 2017 MaxPreps Freshman All-American Volleyball Team.

The honors came on the heels of a season in which Williams led the Colony Titans to their best season in school history – posting a 22-7 overall record. That year Williams paced the team in kills with 229 while hitting a .425 percentage. She also led the Titans in blocks (21), aces (30) and digs.

Prior to her time at Colony, Williams also played at Los Alamitos High School where she was an All-CIF selection, CIF Champion and All-League First Team honoree.

At LAHS she garnered selections to the Press Telegram’s Dream Team, the All-County Second Team and the All-Area First Team.

At the club level, she played with Forza 1 North where she won a Bronze medal at the Junior Olympics.

Williams also spent time at Mizuno Long Beach – claiming gold at the Junior Olympic Qualifier and earning All-Tournament team honors.

She is the daughter of Robert Williams and Charmaine Strother and has a sister, Skyler, and a twin brother, Sterling.

Mike Jordan is adding Williams

“We’re looking forward to having Starr join us this spring. She’s an elite athlete who’s capable of helping the team with her ability to score points in different ways.”

