NM State Athletics Announces Men’s Basketball Season Ticket Promotion

LAS CRUCES, NM – In the offseason, the NM State men’s basketball program brought in a new head coach, constructed a deep, talented roster comprised of almost all new faces and now they are looking to attract new season ticket holders for the 2022-23 campaign.

It’s Monday afternoon, NM State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia announced the introduction of a ticket sales promotion for fans interested in becoming first-time men’s basketball season ticket holders.

The promotion grants fans who have not previously purchased season tickets an opportunity to claim up to four seats in section 119 of the Pan American Center for the upcoming season. Thanks to a pair of Anonymous donors who will be covering more than half the cost of a regular season ticket, there will be season tickets available to the public at the rate of $100 per ticket.

Any fans who are interested in taking advantage of the promotion should call the Pan Am ticket office at 575-646-1420. The promotion is set to last until all tickets have been purchased and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

