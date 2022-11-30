NM State Announces Addition of 12th Football Game

LAS CRUCES, NM – One final change has been made to the NM State football schedule for the 2022 season. Coming off a historic win over Liberty, the Aggies have added a twelfth football game to the slate, with Valparaiso joining the schedule. Among FCS competition this season, Valparaiso posted a 5-6 record, going 4-4 ​​in the Pioneer League.

NM State and Valparaiso will kick off at 1:00 pm MT at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The Aggie Seniors will also be recognized ahead of Saturday’s game as a part of Senior Day.

The game will air on FloFootball, Bally Sports Arizona, and Comcast New Mexico. For fans in search of the radio call, Jack Nixon and Cory Lucas will have the call on the NM State Radio Network and the Varsity Network App.

The December 3 meeting will replace NM State’s original meeting with San José State, which was postponed due to the tragic passing of a Spartan student athlete.

TICKET INFORMATION

Season Ticket Holders

Season ticket holders should use their tickets provided for the originally scheduled game against San Jose State on Oct. 22.

Season ticket holders that do not have their San Jose State tickets should contact the Pan American Center ticket office at 575-646-1420

Parking Pass Holders

Fans that have parking passes should use their parking passes provided for the originally scheduled game against San Jose State on Oct. 22.

Fans who no longer have their parking passes from the San Jose State game should contact Chet Savage at 575-646-2569.

Single Game Tickets

Fans who initially purchased single game tickets for the San Jose State game on Oct. 22 may use those tickets for entry into Saturday’s game against Valparaiso.

Fans who would like to purchase single game tickets to Saturday’s game should call the Pan American Center ticket office at 575-646-1420

