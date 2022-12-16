NLRB says USC football, basketball players should be considered employees

(Disclaimer: We’re not lawyers, so…yeah. This does not constitute legal advice.)

Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles office of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruled that USC Trojan football and basketball players should be considered “employees” of the university, the Pac-12, and the NCAA.

Many people are now predicting that the sky is falling and the entire structure of college athletics is about to collapse. That is…not true. At least, not right now.

