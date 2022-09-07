NKU’s School of the Arts presents season-opener, Violet: The Musical, starting September 23

Northern Kentucky University’s School of the Arts presents “Violet: The Musical” to open the 22/23 Theater & Dance season.

“Violet” will run Sept. 23-Oct. 2 at NKU’s Corbett Theatre.

“Violet” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI).

Tickets can be purchased at nku.edu/tickets or (859) 572-5464.

As a girl, Violet was struck by a wayward ax blade when her father was chopping wood, leaving her with a visible scar across her face. With enough money finally saved, she travels across the Deep South in 1964 towards a Miracle – the Healing touch of a TV evangelist who will make her beautiful. Although she may not succeed in having the scar on her face healed, Violet is able to repair those scars that are lying Deeper than her skin. Winner of the Drama Critics’ Circle Award and Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical, “Violet” is a moving musical featuring show-stopping Anthems ranging from American roots to folk to gospel.

Director Jamey Strawn notes that Violet’s scar is present through various scenic elements and lighting.

“This, along with song lyrics and topical scenes, delivers a world that challenges us and unashamedly addresses racism, ableism, and prejudice,” he said. “Violet is the kindred spirit that holds us to higher moral integrity. She showcases that equality for people, regardless of differences, can bring true healing.”

The cast features Tasha Conzelman, Sylas Craven, Chloe Esmeier, Zachary Farmer, Trey Finkenstead, Rachel Gardner, Chloe Hedrick, Jeremiah Jackson, Annie Jennings, Maggie Komp, Yolee Louis, Chris Monell, Ellie O’Hara, Dylan Perez, Tre Taylor, and Hailey Watson. Stage Manager: Jasmine Cosma; Choreographer: Jeri Deckard Gatch; Music Director: Scot Buzza. The show is directed by Jamey Strawn.