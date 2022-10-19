NKU men’s basketball tied for first in Horizon League preseason poll

NKU men’s basketball tied for first in Horizon League preseason poll

Northern Kentucky University’s men’s basketball team was picked in a tie for first in the Horizon League this upcoming season in the league’s preseason poll released Wednesday.

NKU tied for first with Purdue Fort Wayne in the voting. Each had 394 poll points. PFW received 17 of the 40 first-place votes, and NKU 15. Six of the 11 teams received at least one first-place vote, including third-place Wright State with three.

NKU finished 20-12, 14-6 in conference play last season, which was good for the third seed in the conference tourney. The Norse lost to Wright State by one point, 72-71 in the conference tournament Championship game. Wright State went on to the NCAA Tournament.

This marks the sixth-straight year the Norse have been picked in the top three in the preseason poll, but the first time the Norse have been picked in the top spot.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button