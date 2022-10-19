NKU men’s basketball tied for first in Horizon League preseason poll

Northern Kentucky University’s men’s basketball team was picked in a tie for first in the Horizon League this upcoming season in the league’s preseason poll released Wednesday.

NKU tied for first with Purdue Fort Wayne in the voting. Each had 394 poll points. PFW received 17 of the 40 first-place votes, and NKU 15. Six of the 11 teams received at least one first-place vote, including third-place Wright State with three.

NKU finished 20-12, 14-6 in conference play last season, which was good for the third seed in the conference tourney. The Norse lost to Wright State by one point, 72-71 in the conference tournament Championship game. Wright State went on to the NCAA Tournament.

This marks the sixth-straight year the Norse have been picked in the top three in the preseason poll, but the first time the Norse have been picked in the top spot.

Marques Warrick, Trevon Faulkner and Sam Vinson get preseason honors

Three NKU players earned preseason all-league honors.

Marques Warrick, a Lexington, Ky. native, was a first-team selection after earning postseason second-team honors last year. He was NKU’s leading scorer at 16.8 points per game last season. He led the team in 3-pointers made with 76, hitting 35.3% of his attempts. He averaged three rebounds and was third on the team in assists with 2.3 per game.

Trevon Faulkner and Sam Vinson earned second-team honors. Faulkner, a 6-foot-4-inch guard, will use his fifth year afforded by the NCAA’s Pandemic waiver. They averaged 11.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. He was second to Warrick in 3-pointers, hitting 59 at a 37.3% clip. Faulkner, the 2018 Kentucky Mr. Basketball at Mercer County High School, has 1,332 career points, currently 14th in NKU history, and is 15th in career steals with 128. NKU has gone 83-41 overall since his arrival, 52-23 in league play. He has been a part of both NCAA Tournament teams for the Norse.

Vinson, a sophomore, averaged 11.2 points per game and 4.3 rebounds last year, earning Horizon Freshman of the Year honors. He was a finalist for the Kyle Macy Award for the top freshman in college basketball. Vinson was second on the team in assists, averaging 3.4 per game, and hit 50 3-pointers at 35.2% accuracy. Vinson also led the Norse in steals with 66, 2.0 per game, setting a league record for steals by a freshman. The Highlands Graduate led the Bluebirds to the 2021 state championship.

NKU will host an exhibition game with Tiffin at 7 pm Monday at Truist Arena then play another exhibition at Transylvania University Nov. 1 before hosting Kent State in the regular-season opener Nov. 7.

Antoine Davis of Detroit Mercy was named preseason player of the year. He won the Honor last season after averaging 24 points per game and enters his fifth season of Eligibility with 2,734 career points.

The league has 11 members after losing UIC to the Missouri Valley Conference.

Horizon League preseason men’s basketball poll

First-place votes in parentheses, followed by poll points

1. IPFW (17) – 394

2. NKU (15) – 394

3. Wright State (3) – 329

4. Oakland (2) – 321

5. Youngstown State (1) – 291

6. Detroit Mercy (2) – 268

7. Cleveland State – 188

8. Robert Morris – 163

9. Milwaukee – 132

10. Green Bay – 111

11. IUPUI – 49

Preseason men’s basketball first team

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Marques Warrick, NKU

Jalen Moore, Oakland

Jarred Godfrey, IPFW

Dwayne Cohill, Youngstown State

Preseason men’s basketball second team

Trevon Faulkner, NKU

Sam Vinson, NKU

Kahliel Spear, Robert Morris

Trey Calvin, Wright State

Amari Davis, Wright State

The NKU Women’s basketball team was selected fourth overall in the 2022-23 Horizon League preseason poll on Tuesday. NKU also sees two student-athletes earning preseason all-league selections with Graduate students Lindsey Duvall getting a first team nod, and senior guard Ivy Turner being selected to the second team.

Duvall was Kentucky Miss Basketball in 2017 after a standout career at Bullitt East High School south of Louisville. She averaged 16.5 points per game for NKU last year, along with 7.3 rebounds per game to earn All-Horizon League second team honors.

Turner, a Danville High School graduate, was an All-Horizon League second team selection as well after averaging 13.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists during the 2021-22 campaign.

NKU, 21-8 last year and 14-6 in conference play, Returns four out of five starters from last year and six other letterwinners.

NKU will host Indianapolis in an exhibition game at 7 pm Nov. 4 at Truist Arena.

Youngstown State was picked first in the preseason poll with eight out of 11 first-place votes. Cleveland State’s Destiny Leo was preseason player of the year.

Horizon League Women’s basketball preseason poll

1. Youngstown State (8) – 118

2. Green Bay (2) – 106

3. Cleveland State (1) – 102

4. Northern Kentucky – 88

5. Milwaukee – 75

6. IUPUI – 67

7. Oakland – 47

8. Purdue Fort Wayne – 44

9. RMU – 42

10. Wright State – 26

11. Detroit Mercy – 11

Preseason All-League First Team

Lindsey Duvall, NKU

Destiny Leo, Cleveland State

Hailey Oskey, Green Bay

Megan Walstad, Milwaukee

Lilly Ritz, Youngstown State

Preseason All-League Second Team