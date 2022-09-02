NKU announces new name for soccer complex

The NKU Athletic department announced a gift from the estate of Joyce “Brenda” Hoskins, which included naming rights for the Norse soccer complex.

The new complex is called Scudamore Stadium, honoring Hoskins’ country name. An official Dedication ceremony was held on Sunday, Aug. 28 during the NKU Women’s soccer game, according to a press release from the university.

The new name is prominently displayed on the front façade of NKU Soccer Stadium and in two corners on the turf. It’s also memorialized on a plaque in the breezeway.

This gift honors Hoskins’ regional ties and philanthropy, while acknowledging the long-term impact of Hoskins’ nephew, Richard Scudamore, who was an influential English soccer executive, NKU said.

“We are grateful for Richard Scudamore and the Scudamore family’s extraordinary generosity and support of our student-athletes,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Christina Roybal. “This gift honoring Brenda Hoskins will directly impact the men’s and women’s soccer programs allowing for continued excellence and success both on and off the field.”

Hoskins, who was born in England, immigrated to the United States in the 1940s and lived in the Cincinnati neighborhood of Walnut Hills for more than 50 years. She was a successful businesswoman who triumphed in the business world by building her own company, Answering Exchange.

Family was important to Hoskins. She remained close with her family in England, particularly her twin brother, Ron, and his children, Richard, Kim and Gerald.

“Our family is deeply honored to remember our dear Brenda by supporting the mission and values ​​of the NKU men’s and women’s soccer teams,” Richard Scudamore said. “We hope this gift will have a lasting impact on the student-athletes that play and practice on Scudamore Field for many years to come.”

Richard Scudamore spent more than 20 years as a soccer executive in his native England, beginning with the Football League in 1997. He then transitioned to the Premier League in 1999 as CEO. Under his guidance, the Premier League expanded its media rights globally and is now among the world’s most-watched competitions.

Scudamore’s connection to Dan Groneck, who is chair of the NKU Haile College of Business Advisory Board, led him to Honor his aunt’s Legacy in the region at Northern Kentucky University.

Northern Kentucky’s soccer programs have a history of success. The men’s soccer team won the 2010 NCAA Division II National Championship, while the Women’s team was the 2000 NCAA Division II National Runner-Up.

Women’s soccer became NKU’s first team to make an NCAA Division I postseason tournament appearance after winning the 2016 Horizon League Tournament Championship. Both programs were the 2020 Horizon League regular-season Champions and league tournament runner-up finishers.