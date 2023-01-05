Nketiah’s Hammers Strike up for Goal of the Month | News

Eddie Nketiah’s fine goal against West Ham United on Boxing Day has been nominated for the Premier League’s Goal of the Month for November and December.

Our striker’s fine turn and shot against the Hammers has been nominated for the Divisional monthly award, which has combined the two months either side of the World Cup, with supporters’ votes contributing to determining the winner.

Eddie’s first league goal of the campaign came in the 69th minute of the game last month, when he picked up a Martin Odegaard pass, produced some fine movement to escape from defender Thilo Kehrer and rifle an inch-perfect drive past former Gunner Lukasz Fabianski to wrap up a 3-1 win.

There are seven other contenders for the award, including Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans long-range volley at Everton, Joe Willock’s drive for Newcastle United against Chelsea, while his Toon teammate Miguel Almiron has also been nominated after completing a fine team move against Leicester.

Brighton’s Solly March’s Thumper against Southampton, Mohamed Salah’s finish for Liverpool against Aston Villa, a textbook James Ward-Prowse free-kick for Southampton at Fulham and Everton’s Demarai Gray’s scorcher against Manchester City are the other contenders.

Vote for your favorite goal from November and December