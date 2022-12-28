Nketiah answers Arsenal’s call for a Jesus replacement: Winners, Losers and ratings as Gunners see off West Ham

Eddie Nketiah:

So much has been written about Nketiah in the aftermath of Jesus’ injury and the Arsenal striker will have known how much scrutiny he was under going into the West Ham game. So to put in this type of performance and cap it with a wonderful goal, will have done him the world of good. Nketiah is no Jesus, that is clear. But he is a fine, young striker who has progressed a lot over the last 12 months. He showed his quality when he got his chance towards the end of last season and this was another reminder of what he is all about. He never stopped or let his head drop, even when a couple of Moments went against him in the first half. He was strong, led the line well and his turn and finish for the goal was majestic.

Martin Odegaard:

This was another fine performance from the Arsenal captain. He caused West Ham problems all evening and always looked like the man who was the most likely to make something happen. He got a bit of luck when his scuffed shot fell perfectly for Saka in the build-up for the equaliser, but he deserved that stroke of fortune. Odegaard is one of the most gifted players in this young Arsenal team, but his work ethic epitomizes what Arteta’s side is all about.

Arsene Wenger and Arsenal:

This was a moment 1,695 days in the making. Arsene Wenger has waited a long time before making his long-awaited return to the Emirates, so it was great to see him finally watching a game from the director’s box. The fact that Wenger has not felt comfortable coming back to a stadium he helped build has always been a great shame, so this was a big moment for both him and Arsenal. It’s a relationship that needed fixing and so this was clearly a big step. Hopefully the legendary Frenchman will now become a far more regular presence around his old club.