NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, North 1, Group 1 girls soccer, Oct. 26

Mayla McLean’s second half goal proved to be the difference as fifth-seeded Lenape Valley knocked off 12th-seeded Kinnelon, 1-0, in the first round of the North 1, Group 1 tournament in Stanhope.

It was McLean’s team-high 12th goal of the season, and helped Lenape Valley (12-5) earn a spot in Saturday’s quarterfinals, where it will face fourth-seeded Pequannock. Riely O’Brien made four saves to earn the shutout.

Kinnelon fell to 9-7-2.

Pequannock 3, Butler 0

Alex Ortega scored a goal and had an assist to lead fourth-seeded Pequannock to a 3-0 win over 13th-seeded Butler in Pequannock.

Shayla Osmanski and Gianna DiSimoni each scored a goal for Pequannock (15-2-2), which led, 1-0 at halftime. Emma Pielko made seven saves in the win.

Pequannock will face fifth-seeded Lenape Valley in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Butler fell to 8-10-1.

North Warren 2, Saddle Brook 1

Anna Haselmann and Kyla Gillen each scored a goal for eighth-seeded North Warren in a 2-1 win over ninth-seeded Saddle Brook in Blairstown.

Lauren Palmer and Alaina Shramko each had an assist for North Warren (9-6-2), which led, 1-0 at halftime. Katelyn Galante made two saves in the win.

North Warren is set to take on top-seeded Waldwick in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Isabella Sarra scored the lone goal for Saddle Brook (9-8-2).

Hawthorne 5, Emerson Boro 1

Sabrina DiFilippo and Sydney Hansen each contributed two goals and an assist to lift third-seeded Hawthorne to a 5-1 win over 14th-seeded Emerson Boro in Hawthorne.

Sophia Morel added a goal and two assists for Hawthorne (13-3-1), which built a 3-0 lead going into halftime. It will take on the winner of sixth-seeded Park Ridge and 11th-seeded Pompton Lakes in the quarterfinal on Saturday.

Victoria Sterinsky scored for Emerson Boro, which fell to 4-12 with the loss.

Waldwick 9, Cresskill 0

Isabel DiPasquale tallied two goals and two assists for top-seeded Waldwick in a 9-0 win over 16th-seeded Cresskill in Waldwick.

Kyra Rahulatharan tallied a goal and four assists for Waldwick (19-2), which will face eighth-seeded North Warren in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Morgan Nieman made two saves to earn the shutout.

Cresskill dropped to 7-12 with the loss.

Glen Rock 5, Wallkill Valley 0

Ryan Doyle and Nicole Crane each netted two goals to propel second-seeded Glen Rock to a 5-0 win over 15th-seeded Wallkill Valley in Glen Rock.

Katrina Biskobing also scored for Glen Rock (14-2-2), which clinched a spot in Saturday’s quarterfinals where it will take on seventh-seeded Kittatinny. Annie Leonard made two saves in the win.

Jackie Schels made 13 saves for Wallkill Valley (6-8-2).

Kittatinny 7, New Milford 2

Lola Brand and Kendra Deckert each scored a pair of goals to lead seventh-seeded Kittatinny to a 7-2 win over 10th-seeded New Milford in Fredon.

Taylor Hough and Abby Marra each dished out three assists for Kittatinny (12-3-2), which will face second-seeded Glen Rock in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Brooke Ginsberg made three saves in the win.

New Milford fell to 11-7 with the loss.

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.