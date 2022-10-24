NJSIAA brackets for girls’ soccer state tournament

NJSIAA brackets for girls’ soccer state tournament

The NJSIAA released its brackets for the upcoming state girls’ soccer tournament.

First-round games must be played by Wednesday, Oct. 26, with quarterfinals and semifinals completed by Oct. 29 and Nov. 1, respectively. Sectional Finals will be played on Nov. 5.

State semifinals are slated for Nov. 8 with the state Finals scheduled for Nov. 12-13.

The brackets are unofficial until Tuesday at noon.

More:Who were the Shining stars in South Jersey girls’ soccer for Oct. 17-22?

South Jersey Group 4

(16) Southern at (1) Eastern; (9) Egg Harbor Township at (8) Cherry Hill East; (12) Vineland at (5) Central Regional; (13) Gloucester County Tech at (4) Toms River North; (14) Millville at (3) Williamstown; (11) Toms River East at (6) Kingsway; (10) Lenape at (7) Washington Twp.; (15) Bridgeton at (2) Cherokee.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button