NJCU’s Rodriguez, WP’s Wells Earn NJAC Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors

PITMAN — The New Jersey Athletic Conference has announced its Women’s basketball Weekly honors for the week ending Jan. 8.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

DAMARIS RODRIGUEZ • New Jersey City University

Junior • Guard • Secaucus, NJ/Secaucus

Rodriguez collects her second NJAC Player of the Week Honor after leading NJCU to a key 87-82 win over Rowan in midweek conference action. She poured in a career- and game-best 34 points on 59.1 percent (13-of-22) from the floor, including 50.0 percent from long range (4-of-8) and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the line. She added a game- and season-best 12 assists for her first double-double of the season and also notched a game-high-tying three steals to go with four rebounds. Rodriguez currently leads the NJAC in scoring (24.0 ppg), assists (5.2 apg) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.4), is tied for first in minutes (36.5 mpg), second in free throw shooting (92.5 pct.), fourth in shooting percentage (41.6 pct.) and three-pointers/game (2.1) and tied for fourth in steals (2.4 spg). Among all players in NCAA Division III, she is third in points per game, sixth in free throw percentage, seventh in field goal attempts (245) and field goals made (102) and 17th in assists per game.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

RENEE WELLS • William Paterson University

Freshman • Leonardo, NJ/Middletown South

Wells earns her fourth NJAC Rookie of the Week honors after helping William Paterson split a pair of conference contests last week. Wells averaged 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game. In an 81-55 road win at Rutgers-Newark on Jan. 4, she scored 15 points on 5-of-7 (.714) shooting with three 3-pointers on five attempts. Wells additionally reeled in three boards and tied her season-best mark for steals in a game with three. She then logged six points and six rebounds with an assist opposite TCNJ on Jan. 7. Wells is currently averaging 10.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in conference play this year.