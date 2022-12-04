NJCU Nips Men’s Basketball in NJAC Thriller

Next Game: Kean University 12/7/2022 | 7:00 PM December 07 (Wed) / 7:00 PM Kean University History

JERSEY CITY, NJ – A would-be game-winning layup rolled around the rim and out in the final seconds of the TCNJ men’s basketball team’s heartbreaking 67-65 setback at New Jersey City on Saturday.

Pat Higgins had a great look at a go-ahead bucket after a tremendous drive down the left side of the lane, and his hanging layup looked for all the world like it was headed through the net. Unfortunately for the Lions, it rolled all the way around the rim and fell off, and despite getting a Desperation heave by Anthony DiCaro at the buzzer after the Gothic Knights made only one of two free throws on the other end, the visitors were relegated to a hard-luck defeat.

DiCaro was tremendous all afternoon, dropping in a game-high 25 points – including 19 in a sizzling second half. The senior made his first five shots after intermission, including a 3-pointer that staked TCNJ (2-4, 1-2) to a 55-42 lead and a driving bucket that maintained that margin on the Lions’ next possession. After a Danny Bodine basket made it 59-47 just inside the 8-minute mark, NJCU turned the tables.

The Gothic Knights (4-3, 1-2) embarked on an 11-0 run over the next three minutes and changed, inching to within 59-58 on a 3 by Jacob Valeus with 5:12 remaining. Higgins scored in the paint to briefly slow the momentum for the hosts, who quickly regained it on a three-point play by Ryan Savoy that not only tied the game but also fouled out Bodine.

DiCaro came up with a huge bucket late, dropping his defender with a Wicked crossover before banking home a difficult floater to knot the contest at 64-all with 1:23 to go. After the teams traded turnovers, NJCU regained the lead for good on a tough drive by Pharoh Allen with 22 seconds left.

Jason Larranaga was rewarded for an aggressive move with a pair of free throws with 9.0 seconds on the clock. After swishing the first to make it 66-65, Larranaga’s second attempt bounced off the rim and to the right, where it was quickly snagged by Matthew Solomon . The Rookie big man fired back out to Higgins, who lost his primary defender and sprinted down the lane before his potential game-winner rimmed out.

TCNJ Somehow managed one last chance after Savoy hit the second of two free throws to make it 67-65 with 1.3 seconds left. Larranaga hurled a perfect inbounds pass to a teammate past midcourt, allowing the Lions to set up a final play from in front of their bench. The inbounds went to DiCaro, who pump-faked his defender and had a decent look from straight on, but it bounced off the backboard.

DiCaro was terrific, achieving a new season high in scoring on 10-for-19 shooting and 5-for-14 from 3-point range. The senior has scored 48 points and hit 12 triples in his last two outings.

Larranaga was the only other Lion to hit double figures with 10. Higgins and Solomon (five rebounds) scored seven apiece, with Jim Clemente Chipping in six and Bodine five.

Avante Gilbert scored 15 to lead a balanced effort for the Gothic Knights, who had four players in double figures and a fifth with nine points.

The men’s basketball team is back home to take on undefeated Kean on Wednesday night.