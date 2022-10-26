NJAC Women’s Volleyball Tournament Bracket Announced; Rowan Earns Top Seed

PITMAN — Behind its second straight 8-0 conference regular season record, Rowan has earned the top seed and a first-round bye in the upcoming NJAC Women’s Volleyball Championship.

Stockton (7-1) earned the No. 2 seed and will also enjoy a first-round bye. Kean, Rutgers-Camden, Montclair State, and Ramapo also earned spots in the tournament.

The volleyball tournament opens with the quarterfinal round on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Well. 3 Kean will host No. 6 Ramapo with the Winner advancing to the semifinal round at Stockton. Well. 4 Rutgers-Camden will host No. 5 Montclair State for a chance to advance to the semifinal round at Rowan.

The Championship match is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the highest remaining seed. The Winner of the tournament will earn the NJAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Tournament.