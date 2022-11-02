NJAC Women’s Soccer All-Conference Announced

PITMAN, NJ — The College of New Jersey senior forward Emma Pascarella (Millstone, NJ/Allentown) and Rowan University sophomore back Emma DeMaise (Wenonah, NJ/Gateway Regional) have been named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year respectively for the 2022 season. The pair headlined this year’s slate of NJAC Women’s Soccer major awards.

Additionally, Montclair State University junior Aileen Cahill (Little Egg Harbor, NJ/Pinelands Regional) and TCNJ senior Gianna Coppola (Montville, NJ/Montville Township) were named Co-Midfielders of the Year; Rowan sophomore Calista Burke (Westmont, NJ/Haddon Township) is Goalkeeper of the Year; Montclair forward Kylie Prendergast (Livingston, NJ/Livingston) is Rookie of the Year; and Montclair head coach Pat Naughter was tabbed Coach of the Year.

In total, 43 student-athletes earned all-conference recognition in NJAC Women’s soccer during the Fall 2022 season. All selections and major awards were determined by a vote of the league’s head coaches and are based on conference-only performances.

Pascarella led a Lions’ offense that outscored NJAC opponents by a league-high margin of +3.22 goals per game. She ranks first in the NJAC in conference-only assists (8) and is fifth in conference-only points (14). A Week 3 NJAC Offensive Player of the Week, Pascarella has registered 33 points on 11 goals and 11 assists overall this season.

DeMaise anchored a Rowan defense that did not yield a single goal to an NJAC opponent and gave up just three total on the year. The Week 6 NJAC Defensive Player of the Week, DeMaise and the Prof back line also held opponents to an average of just 5.9 shots per game while the Profs averaged 16.9 shots.

Cahill earns her third major honor in as many years. The 2020-21 Rookie of the Year, 2021 Offensive Player of the Year, and now 2022 Co-Midfielder of the Year once again led the Montclair State offense. A three-time NJAC Offensive Player of the Week this season, Cahill led the NJAC in conference-only points (23), tied for the lead in conference-only goals (8), and is second in conference-only assists (7) . She is also the NJAC’s overall leading scorer this season with 39 points on 15 goals and nine assists.

Coppola earns her second major award in as many years, as she was the 2021 NJAC Midfielder of the Year. The two-way player helped the Lions to eight regular season shutouts, five in conference action. On the Offensive side, she contributed 12 points on four goals and four assists in NJAC play and recorded 24 points on eight goals and eight assists overall in the regular season.

Burke earned the starting keeper spot this year for Rowan and maintained an unblemished goals against average and save percentage by not yielding a single goal in conference play. A two-time NJAC Defensive Player of the Week, Burke also recorded an overall save percentage of .951 and a scant 0.14 GAA with just two goals allowed overall to nonconference opponents this season.

Prendergast gave MSU another go-to scoring weapon this year as the rookie forward was second only to Cahill in conference-only scoring (19) and tied atop the NJAC in conference-only goals (8). She is also third in the NJAC in overall scoring with 32 points on 13 goals and six assists.

Naughter was selected as the NJAC Coach of the Year by his peers for the fifth time in his career. He guided the Red Hawks to a 16-1 overall mark, an 8-1 NJAC record, and the NJAC regular season title. His career record currently stands at 171-47-30.

NEW JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
ALL-CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER TEAM
2022
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Emma Pascarella, TCNJ
CO-MIDFIELDERS OF THE YEAR: Aileen Cahill, Montclair State & Gianna Coppola, TCNJ
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Emma DeMaise, Rowan
GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR: Calista Burke, Rowan
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Kylie Prendergast, Montclair State
COACH OF THE YEAR: Pat Naughter, Montclair State
FIRST TEAM
Name Year Pos. School Hometown/High School
Olivia Giordano FR F Rowan Millville, NJ/Millville
Emma Pascarella MR F TCNJ Millstone, NJ/Allentown
Kylie Prendergast FR F Montclair State Livingston, NJ/Livingston
Sophie Vieira Jr F TCNJ Cedar Knolls, NJ/Whippany Park
Aileen Cahill^+ Jr M Montclair State Little Egg Harbor, NJ/Pinelands Regional
Gianna Coppola+ MR M TCNJ Montville, NJ/Montville Township
Victoria D’Imperio SO M TCNJ Bordentown, NJ/Northern Burlington
Lindsay Hernandez%@ MR M Rutgers-Camden Brick, NJ/Brick Memorial
Ashley DeFrancesco FR D Montclair State Fanwood, NJ/Scotch Plains-Fanwood
Emma DeMaise& SO D Rowan Wenonah, NJ/Gateway Regional
Emmi [email protected] SO D Montclair State Old Bridge, NJ/Old Bridge
Camila Howard Jr D Rutgers-Newark Garwood, NJ/Arthur L. Johnson
Calista Burke SO G Rowan Westmont, NJ/Haddon Township
SECOND TEAM
Name Year Pos. School Hometown/High School
Kim Brites*& Jr F NJCU Carteret, NJ/Carteret
Nina Carlson MR F Rowan Somerville, NJ/Somerville
Carla [email protected] GR F Ramapo Wayne, NJ/Wayne Valley
Lindsay O’Keefe MR F TCNJ Red Bank, NJ/Middletown North
Kerri Driscoll MR M Montclair State Millburn, NJ/Millburn
Riley Finnegan MR M Stockton Pennington, NJ/Hopewell Valley
Lianna SanFelice FR M Rowan Swedesboro, NJ/Kingsway Regional
Sydney Williams*#+ MR M Stockton Millville, NJ/Millville
Open Curtis+ SO D TCNJ Hillsborough, NJ/Hillsborough
Sophia [email protected] SO D Stockton Medford, NJ/Shawnee
Julianna Giordano FR D Rowan Millville, NJ/Millville
Kylen Kraemer GR D Montclair State Ocean Grove, NJ/Westfield
Haley Martin MR G Montclair State Middletown, NJ/Middletown North
HONORABLE MENTION
Name Year Pos. School Hometown/High School
Gracie [email protected] MR F Kean Toms River, NJ/Toms River East
Erica Dietz SO F Stockton Allentown, PA/Central Catholic
Maresa Savarese FR F Rutgers-Camden Pittsgrove, NJ/Arthur P. Schalick
Nyrohah Alvarenga FR M NJCU North Bergen, NJ/High Tech
Celine [email protected] MR M Kean Marlboro, NJ/Marlboro
Leila Ettayebi& SO M Rutgers-Newark Clifton, NJ/Clifton
Riley Haggerty SO M Rutgers-Newark Union, NJ/Union
Emily Hauck& SO M Stockton Lebanon, NJ/Northern Lebanon
Maggie Horn^ MR M Rutgers-Camden Mount Laurel, NJ/Lenape
Bailey Kellenberger+ Jr M Rutgers-Newark Sparta, NJ/Sparta
Rebecca Lopez FR M NJCU Mountain View, CA/Mountain View
Erin Clark FR D William Paterson Wayne, NJ/Wayne Valley
Amy Maurer SO D Rutgers-Camden New Providence, NJ/New Providence
Seoane Oaxaca FR D Rutgers-Newark Passaic, NJ/Passaic Academy for Science & Eng.
Gabi Triolo MR D Kean Middletown, NJ/Middletown North
Emma Conlan MR G Ramapo Thiells, NY/Albertus Magnus
Katie McLaughlin& SO G Rutgers-Newark Howell, NJ/St. Rose
Key:
+ – First Team All-Conference 2021
@ – Second Team All-Conference 2021
& – Honorable Mention 2021
* – First Team All-Conference 2020-21
^ – Second Team All-Conference 2020-21
~ – Honorable Mention 2020-21
# – Second Team All-Conference in 2019
% – Honorable Mention 2019

