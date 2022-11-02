NJAC Women’s Soccer All-Conference Announced

PITMAN, NJ — The College of New Jersey senior forward Emma Pascarella (Millstone, NJ/Allentown) and Rowan University sophomore back Emma DeMaise (Wenonah, NJ/Gateway Regional) have been named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year respectively for the 2022 season. The pair headlined this year’s slate of NJAC Women’s Soccer major awards.

Additionally, Montclair State University junior Aileen Cahill (Little Egg Harbor, NJ/Pinelands Regional) and TCNJ senior Gianna Coppola (Montville, NJ/Montville Township) were named Co-Midfielders of the Year; Rowan sophomore Calista Burke (Westmont, NJ/Haddon Township) is Goalkeeper of the Year; Montclair forward Kylie Prendergast (Livingston, NJ/Livingston) is Rookie of the Year; and Montclair head coach Pat Naughter was tabbed Coach of the Year.

In total, 43 student-athletes earned all-conference recognition in NJAC Women’s soccer during the Fall 2022 season. All selections and major awards were determined by a vote of the league’s head coaches and are based on conference-only performances.

Pascarella led a Lions’ offense that outscored NJAC opponents by a league-high margin of +3.22 goals per game. She ranks first in the NJAC in conference-only assists (8) and is fifth in conference-only points (14). A Week 3 NJAC Offensive Player of the Week, Pascarella has registered 33 points on 11 goals and 11 assists overall this season.

DeMaise anchored a Rowan defense that did not yield a single goal to an NJAC opponent and gave up just three total on the year. The Week 6 NJAC Defensive Player of the Week, DeMaise and the Prof back line also held opponents to an average of just 5.9 shots per game while the Profs averaged 16.9 shots.

Cahill earns her third major honor in as many years. The 2020-21 Rookie of the Year, 2021 Offensive Player of the Year, and now 2022 Co-Midfielder of the Year once again led the Montclair State offense. A three-time NJAC Offensive Player of the Week this season, Cahill led the NJAC in conference-only points (23), tied for the lead in conference-only goals (8), and is second in conference-only assists (7) . She is also the NJAC’s overall leading scorer this season with 39 points on 15 goals and nine assists.

Coppola earns her second major award in as many years, as she was the 2021 NJAC Midfielder of the Year. The two-way player helped the Lions to eight regular season shutouts, five in conference action. On the Offensive side, she contributed 12 points on four goals and four assists in NJAC play and recorded 24 points on eight goals and eight assists overall in the regular season.

Burke earned the starting keeper spot this year for Rowan and maintained an unblemished goals against average and save percentage by not yielding a single goal in conference play. A two-time NJAC Defensive Player of the Week, Burke also recorded an overall save percentage of .951 and a scant 0.14 GAA with just two goals allowed overall to nonconference opponents this season.

Prendergast gave MSU another go-to scoring weapon this year as the rookie forward was second only to Cahill in conference-only scoring (19) and tied atop the NJAC in conference-only goals (8). She is also third in the NJAC in overall scoring with 32 points on 13 goals and six assists.

Naughter was selected as the NJAC Coach of the Year by his peers for the fifth time in his career. He guided the Red Hawks to a 16-1 overall mark, an 8-1 NJAC record, and the NJAC regular season title. His career record currently stands at 171-47-30.