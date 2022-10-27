NJAC Men’s Soccer Bracket Announced; MSU and Ramapo Earn Byes

PITMAN — Montclair State and Ramapo earned the top two seeds and first round byes as the NJAC Men’s Soccer Championship bracket was announced upon the conclusion of the regular season on Wednesday night.

In addition to MSU and Ramapo, the six-team tournament features No. 3 seed Rowan, No. 4 seed Rutgers-Newark, No. 5 seed Rutgers-Camden, and No. 6 seed NJCU.

The Red Hawks clinched the top seed a week ago with their win over William Paterson and wrapped up the regular season with a win over Kean to finish with an unbeaten 8-0-1 record. The Roadrunners finished second after a 3-0 win over the Pioneers in the regular season finale. With the bye, both teams advance to the semifinal round.

The tournament opens with the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 29. Rutgers-Newark will host Rutgers-Camden, with the Winner advancing to the semifinal round game at Montclair on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Rowan will host NJCU on Saturday and the Winner will advance to the other semifinal match at Ramapo on Tuesday.

The Championship is slated for Friday, Nov. 4, at the highest remaining seed with the Winner earning the NJAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Tournament.