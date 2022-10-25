NJAC Football Weekly Honors Announced For Week Ending Oct. 23

PITMAN, NJ — The New Jersey Athletic Conference has announced its football Weekly honors for the week ending Oct. 23.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

JOEY BILDSTEIN • Salisbury University

Junior • Superback • Ridgely, MD/North Caroline

Bildstein earned top NJAC Offensive honors for the third time this season after he established a new career-high rushing mark with 154 yards on 19 carries with a pair of touchdowns in a 70-17 win at TCNJ. It was the second-straight game that Bildstein ran for over 150 yards and the seventh time in his career that he crossed the 100-plus rushing yard mark. Bildstein leads the NJAC in rushing average (106.4) and is in a tie for the rushing touchdown lead with teammate Dario Belizaire (8).

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

MICHAEL EVANS • Christopher Newport University

Junior • Linebacker • Chesapeake, VA/Hickory

Evans is named NJAC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season after anchoring the Captains’ defense in a 31-7 win over William Paterson. They got the Captains off on the right foot Saturday by returning an interception 30 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring vs. the Pioneers. He later posted the only sack of the day for CNU, and ended up with three tackles, including two solo stops. Evans and the CNU defense limited William Paterson to just 99 total yards for the day.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

NOAH CHRISTENSON • Salisbury University

Freshman • Kicker/Punter • Alexandria, VA/West Potomac

Christenson collects his second NJAC Special Teams Player of the Week. The freshman punter had five punts against TCNJ for 201 yards with a 40.2 average. They dropped three punts inside the 20-yard line with a length of 53 yards. Christenson and the punt team limited TCNJ to only one return for negative-one yard. He currently sits third in the conference with a 37.6 yards per punt average.

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

DARIO BELIZAIRE • Salisbury University

Freshman • Slot • Hurlock, MD/Cambridge-South Dorchester

Belizaire notched his second NJAC Offensive Rookie of the Week award of his career after he set a new career-high rushing yard and touchdown total with 127 yards on nine carries and four touchdowns. Belizaire also added three catches for 38 yards. They accounted for 165 yards of total offense and averaged 14.1 yards per carry with a length of 50 yards. Belizaire Ranks third in the NJAC (first among rookies) in conference-only rushing yards per game (72.3).

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

YASIR GETER • Christopher Newport University

Freshman • Defensive Back • Suffolk, VA/King’s Fork

Geter is named NJAC Defensive Rookie of the Week for the second time this season. The rookie defensive back posted a team-high five tackles, three of which were unassisted, in CNU’s 31-7 win over William Paterson. He was part of a Captains’ defense that limited the Pioneers to just 99 yards on the day as CNU moved to 3-0 in NJAC play. Geter leads CNU and is 14th in the NJAC in conference-only tackles per game (5.3).