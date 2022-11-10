NJ/NY Gotham FC, US Women’s National Team, and US Soccer partner on limited edition line of co-branded Merchandise

NJ/NY Gotham FC, the US Women’s National Team, and US Soccer on Thursday announced a partnership on a limited-edition line of co-branded Merchandise in Celebration of the USWNT’s international friendly against Germany at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Nov. 13.

The Gotham FC + USWNT Collaboration marks the first of its kind in Merchandise between

the US Women’s National Team and a club in the National Women’s Soccer League. The

line of exclusive gear consists of a jacket, hoodie, and koozie.

“We’re excited to partner with the US Women’s National Team and US Soccer on this

limited edition Merchandise collaboration,” Nan Vogel, Gotham FC senior vice

president of Partnerships, In-Game Experience and Community said. “It’s a special opportunity to provide fans with unique, new ways to engage with the teams they love and celebrate Women’s soccer at both the club and national level.”

The USWNT/Gotham FC co-branded jacket will be available at the USA – Germany game on

Nov. 13 as a complimentary gift to each person who either signs up for a new Gotham FC

season ticket membership for the 2023 NWSL season or current subscribers who renew for

next season in-person at the game. F

The Gotham FC/USWNT Hoodie will be available for purchase at official US Soccer

Merchandise stands at Red Bull Arena the night of the USA – Germany match.

The koozie, presented in partnership with Budweiser, will be distributed as a complimentary

gift to fans who visit Gotham FC’s activation at Fan HQ and US Soccer’s official pregame

festival, is Nov. 13 at Red Bull Arena.

Kristie Mewis of Gotham FC is on the roster for the US National Team for

this match.