NJ Governor ups state offshore wind goal

WIND: New Jersey’s Governor sets what he calls an “aggressive … but achievable” goal of installing 11 GW of offshore wind by 2040, up from an earlier 7.5 GW by 2035 target. (NJ Spotlight)

ALSO: Fifteen years after a northern Maine county’s first wind farm was erected, Neighbors that fought the facility reflect on their opposition. (Maine Public Radio)

AFFORDABILITY:

• Connecticut Regulators ask Eversource and United Illuminating to develop discounted rates for lower-income customers to ensure home energy costs do not exceed 6% of their income. (Energy News Network)

• In Massachusetts, National Grid customers are facing a potential 64% residential rate increase, in part because of sky-high gas supply costs. (WBUR, WCVB)

• A New Hampshire gas utility warns that gas prices could further rise because of increased reliance on the fuel and New England utilities competing for shipments constrained by pipeline availability. (Patches)

CLEAN ENERGY:

• New York’s Governor issues the state’s latest power project solicitation, seeking at least 2 GW of utility-scale renewable energy. (news release)

• Pennsylvania natural resources officials aim to only use renewable electricity by 2030, planning to hit that goal through 15.5 GW of solar and 13.2 GW from other renewable energy resources. (CBS Pittsburgh)

SOLAR:

• A Pennsylvania judge upholds a local-level permit rejection for what would be the state’s largest solar project; the developer’s next step could be a Commonwealth Court appeal. (Bay Journal)

• Massachusetts Utility officials consider two solar-plus-storage projects from Eversource: a 1 MW project at a former gas facility in Lawrence and a 1.98 MW pairing at its Brockton gas operation center. (North of Boston Media Group)

COAL: A recent University of Pittsburgh study identifies five toxic metals released by Pittsburgh’s coal and steel industries that contaminated the city’s soil, albeit mostly below regulatory thresholds. (Inside Climate News)

LABOR:

• Six City University of New York campuses receive part of a nearly $4 million grant to develop green energy curricula, but the Staten Island campus receives nothing despite its potential future as an offshore wind hub. (SI Live)

• A Vermont nonprofit is training women and gender-nonconforming people for the clean energy and green construction sectors to help rebalance those industries’ male-dominated workforces. (Yale Climate Connections)

EFFICIENCY:

• Massachusetts’ attorney general joins a Coalition agreeing to update efficiency standards for a raft of household products. (WWLP)

• A western Pennsylvania school district’s energy efficiency projects, almost complete, should save it over $820,000 over the next two decades. (TribLive)

