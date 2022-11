NJ Football Playoffs: Results, recaps, photos and featured coverage for Nov. 3-5

Essentials

Friday, Nov. 4: North 2, Group 4 semifinals

Morris Knolls at N. Hunterdon – WATCH

Saturday, Nov. 5: North 1, Group 3 semifinals

River Dell at Hillside – WATCH

Saturday, Nov. 5

Featured coverage

South, Group 1 semifinals

1-Woodbury 45, 5-Shore 8

Recap: Herd Thunders into final

Box score

Central, Group 1 semifinals

2-Salem 42, 3-Glassboro 22

Recap: Coates silences outside noise

Box score

North 1, Group 3 semifinals

2-Hillside 33, 3-River Dell 13

Top 20 scoreboard

Well. 4 St. Joseph (Mont.) 45, Paul VI 13

Statewide scoreboard

Saturday, Nov. 5 NJSIAA Crossover Game Bishop Eustace 20, Gateway 6 – Box Score NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament, Final Round, North, Group 4 2-Linden 29, 1-Bergenfield 22 – Box Score NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament, Semifinal Round, North, Group 1 1-Glen Ridge 35, 2-Roselle Park 20 – Box Score NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament, Semifinal Round, North, Group 5 1-Plainfield 40, 3-Livingston 26 – Box Score NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament, Semifinal Round, South, Group 2 2-Roselle 29, 1-Bordentown 27 – Box Score NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament, Semifinal Round, South, Group 4 2-Red Bank Regional 36, 1-Steinert 7 – Box Score NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 2-Hillside 33, 3-River Dell 13 – Box Score NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 1 2-Salem 42, 3-Glassboro 22 – Box Score NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, South Jersey, Group 1 1-Woodbury 45, 5-Shore 8 – Box Score NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, Non-Public, Group B 3-St. Joseph (Hamm.) 17, 6-Montclair Immaculate 0 – Box Score NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Non-Public, Group A 4-St. Joseph (Mont.) 45, 13-Paul VI 13 – Box Score 6-Delbarton 42, 11-St. Joseph (Met.) 6 – Box Score 5-Seton Hall Prep 42, 12-Pope John 13 – Box Score Regular Season WJFL Penns Grove 33, Gloucester Catholic 7 – Box Score Independent Horace Mann (NY) 17, Montclair Kimberley 8 – Box Score Blair 34, Peddie 0 – Box Score Lawrenceville 56, Hill (PA) 21 – Box Score

The Edison sideline erupts after defeating North Brunswick 33-31 in the Central Jersey Group 5 semifinal at North Brunswick High School in North Brunswick on Nov. 4, 2022.

Friday, Nov. 4

Featured coverage

NJSIAA PLAYOFFS

SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Central, Group 5

6-Edison 33, 2-North Brunswick 31

North 2, Group 5

6-West Orange 34, 2-Ridgewood 31, OT

North 2, Group 3

3-West Essex 14, 2-Cranford 7

Recap: Alternate route leads to final

Box score

North 2, Group 4

2-Randolph 31, 3-Wayne Valley 28

Recap: Flowers gives No. 11 the boot

Box score

South, Group 3

1-Delsea 49, 5-Camden Eastside 14

Central, Group 3

1-Seneca 29, 5-Highland 28

Central Jersey, Group 1

4-Paulsboro 15, 1-Woodstown 6

Recap: Raiders, once 0-3, reach final

Box score

North 1, Group 4

4-Northern Highlands 17, 1-Irvington 13

North 1, Group 4

2-Ramapo 34, 3-Ridge 27

North 2, Group 4

1-North Hunterdon 25, 5-Morris Knolls 14

South, Group 3

3-Hopewell Valley 22, 7-Burlington Twp. 16

Recap: HV rallies in final seconds

Box score

Central, Group 5

1-Lenape 21, 5-Atlantic City 20

Recap: “Playoff Zy” even better

Box score

South, Group 5

2-Kingsway 41, 3-Cherokee 14

North 2, Group 5

1-Phillipsburg 37, 4-Paterson Eastside 6

South, Group 2

2-Rumson-Fair Haven 28, 3-Oakcrest 6

North 2, Group 1

4-Cedar Grove 17, 1-Wood-Ridge 10

Recap: Late Strike keys upset

Box score

North 2, Group 2

2-Newton 35, 3-Glen Rock 14

Recap: Newton keeps Rolling

Box score

North 1, Group 1

4-Brearley 45, 8-Kinnelon 14

Top 20 scoreboard

Well. 3 St. Peter’s Prep 57, Notre Dame 22

Well. 6 Toms River North 42, Marlboro 6

Well. 7 Delsea 49, Camden Eastside 14

Well. 8 West Morris 49, Warren Hills 15

Well. 9 Camden 25, Cedar Creek 0

Well. 10 Phillipsburg 37, Paterson Eastside 6

Randolph 31, No. 11 Wayne Valley 28

Well. 12 Old Tappan 37, Sparta 14

Well. 13 North Hunterdon 25, Morris Knolls 14

Well. 14 Ramapo 34, Ridge 27

Well. 15 Caldwell 42, Ramsey 7

Well. 16 Union City 20, Westfield 14

Well. 18 Middletown South 24, Winslow 10

Edison 33, No. 19 North Brunswick 31

Well. 20 Mainland 34, Long Branch 20

Statewide scoreboard

Friday, Nov. 4 NJSIAA PLAYOFFS Semifinal Round North Jersey, Section 1 Group 1 4-Brearley 45, 8-Kinnelon 14 – Box Score 2-Mountain Lakes 27, 3-Waldwick 21 – Box Score Group 2 1-Rutherford 39, 4-Dumont 13 – Box Score 2-Westwood 40, 6-Jefferson 3 – Box Score Group 3 1-Old Tappan 37, 4-Sparta 14 – Box Score Group 4 2-Ramapo 34, 3-Ridge 27 – Box Score 4-Northern Highlands 17, 1-Irvington 13 – Box Score Group 5 1-Passaic Tech 21, 4-Clifton 14 – Box Score 2-Union City 20, 3-Westfield 14 – Box Score North Jersey, Section 2 Group 1 4-Cedar Grove 17, 1-Wood-Ridge 10 – Box Score 2-Weequahic 45, 3-Butler 28 – Box Score Group 2 1-Caldwell 42, 4-Ramsey 7 – Box Score 2-Newton 35, 3-Glen Rock 14 – Box Score Group 3 3-West Essex 14, 2-Cranford 7 – Box Score 1-West Morris 49, 5-Warren Hills 15 – Box Score Group 4 1-North Hunterdon 25, 5-Morris Knolls 14 – Box Score 2-Randolph 31, 3-Wayne Valley 28 – Box Score Group 5 6-West Orange 34, 2-Ridgewood 31 – Box Score 1-Phillipsburg 37, 4-Paterson Eastside 6 – Box Score Central Jersey Group 1 4-Paulsboro 15, 1-Woodstown 6 – Box Score Group 2 4-Willingboro 50, 1-Point Pleasant Boro 30 – Box Score 3-Gloucester 14, 2-Haddonfield 13 – Box Score Group 3 2-Camden 25, 6-Cedar Creek 0 – Box Score 1-Seneca 29, 5-Highland 28 – Box Score Group 4 3-Mainland 34, 7-Long Branch 20 – Box Score 1-Middletown South 24, 5-Winslow 10 – Box Score Group 5 1-Lenape 21, 5-Atlantic City 20 – Box Score 6-Edison 33, 2-North Brunswick 31 – Box Score South Jersey Group 1 3-Maple Shade 27, 2-Asbury Park 18 – Box Score Group 2 1-Raritan 28, 4-Pleasantville 7 – Box Score 2-Rumson-Fair Haven 28, 3-Oakcrest 6 – Box Score Group 3 1-Delsea 49, 5-Camden Eastside 14 – Box Score 3-Hopewell Valley 22, 7-Burlington Township 16 – Box Score Group 4 1-Hammonton 27, 4-Shawnee 16 – Box Score 2-Millville 34, 3-Jackson Memorial 16 – Box Score Group 5 2-Kingsway 41, 3-Cherokee 14 – Box Score 1-Toms River North 42, 4-Marlboro 6 – Box Score First Round Non-Public, Group A 8-St. Augustine 45, 9-St. John Vianney 0 – Box Score 7-Donovan Catholic 27, 10-Hudson Catholic 20 – Box Score 3-St. Peter’s Prep 57, 14-Notre Dame 22 – Box Score

Saturday, Nov. 5 NJSIAA PLAYOFFS Semifinal Round North Jersey, Section 1 Group 3 3-River Dell (5-4) at 2-Hillside (8-1), 2 p.m Central Jersey Group 1 3-Glassboro (7-2) at 2-Salem (6-4), 12 p.m South Jersey Group 1 5-Shore (6-3) at 1-Woodbury (7-2), 10:30am Quarterfinal Round Non-Public Group B 6-Montclair Immaculate (6-3) vs. 3-St. Joseph (Hamm.) (5-2) at Buena, 1 p.m First Round Non-Public Group A 13-Paul VI (6-2) at 4-St. Joseph (Mont.) (5-4), 1 p.m 11-St. Joseph (Met.) (5-4) at 6-Delbarton (4-5), 1 p.m 12-Pope John (4-5) at 5-Seton Hall Prep (4-5), 2pm NJSIAA Crossover Game Gateway (1-7) at Bishop Eustace (4-5), 11am NJSIAA REGIONAL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT Final Round North, Group 4 2-Linden (4-5) at 1-Bergenfield (4-5), 2 p.m Semifinal Round North Jersey Group 1 2-Roselle Park (5-4) at 1-Glen Ridge (3-5), 12pm Group 5 3-Livingston (2-8) at 1-Plainfield (3-5), 1 p.m South Jersey Group 2 2-Roselle (5-4) at 1-Bordentown (4-4), 11am Group 4 2-Red Bank Regional (5-3) at 1-Steinert (5-3), 1 p.m REGULAR SEASON Independent Hun (8-0) at St. Frances (MD) (1-0), TBA Montclair Kimberley (5-3) at Horace Mann (NY) (1-1), 1:30pm Blair (4-4) at Peddie (2-6), 2 p.m Hill (PA) (1-2) at Lawrenceville (6-1), 2:30 p.m

Thursday, Nov. 3

Statewide scoreboard

Thursday, Nov. 3 NJSIAA Crossover Game Manchester Township 22, Pemberton 12 – Box Score Cherry Hill East 24, Camden Catholic 14 – Box Score Middle Township 37, Absegami 33 – Box Score Newark East Side 39, Indian Hills 29 – Box Score NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament, Semifinal Round, North, Group 1 2-Hawthorne 27, 1-Verona 10 – Box Score NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament, Semifinal Round, North, Group 2 1-Pequannock 28, 2-Lakeland 14 – Box Score 2-Lenape Valley 42, 4-Newark Central 22 – Box Score NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament, Semifinal Round, North, Group 3 2-Summit 41, 1-Snyder 34 – Box Score 2-Pascack Valley 22, 1-Passaic Valley 21 – Box Score NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament, Semifinal Round, North, Group 5 1-Bloomfield 24, 2-Hackensack 14 – Box Score NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament, Semifinal Round, South, Group 1 1-Buena 30, 2-Clayton 12 – Box Score 3-Burlington City 30, 1-Middlesex 14 – Box Score NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament, Semifinal Round, South, Group 2 2-Haddon Heights 27, 1-Lower Cape May 20 – Box Score NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament, Semifinal Round, South, Group 3 2-Pinelands 21, 1-Barnegat 15 – Box Score 1-Wall 42, 3-Carteret 16 – Box Score NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament, Semifinal Round, South, Group 4 2-Brick Memorial 28, 1-Northern Burlington 21 – Box Score NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament, Semifinal Round, South, Group 5 1-Egg Harbor 28, 2-Vineland 21 – Box Score 1-South Brunswick 21, 2-Howell 20 – Box Score Regular Season SFC Kearny 32, Hopatcong 20 – Box Score Fort Lee 28, Teaneck 19 – Box Score Fair Lawn 34, Dwight-Morrow 22 – Box Score West Milford 13, Millburn 6 – Box Score SHORE Jackson Liberty 47, Lakewood 20 – Box Score WJFL Palmyra 50, Riverside 26 – Box Score West Deptford 29, Audubon 21 – Box Score

