NJ football Big Central Matt Yascko is Offensive Player of the Year

The smiling Edison football players hugged each other and some lifted teammates up high on shoulders after completing a stunning playoff run as the sixth seed with a 28-14 win over host Lenape to claim the Central Group 5 title.

Parents and alumni embraced, too, with trickles of tears on the cold night in South Jersey. Senior quarterback Matt Yascko Jr. clutched his father Matt Sr. – also the team’s Offensive Coordinator – tight for several seconds and joined the party near an end zone.

Just don’t ask him anything for specifics.

“I would be lying to you if I said I remembered the celebration from right after the game,” he said with a laugh. “I remember going and getting the ball specifically from the referee, but after that it was a great time. Everybody was cheering. I’ve watched it on film a couple times – just the Celebration alone. That’s always fun. Yeah, I don’t necessarily remember it. It was all 100 percent adrenaline. All excitement.”

FOOTBALL INDEX: Big Central Conference and area postseason honors links

Don’t worry Matt, what you and your teammates accomplished won’t soon be Forgotten on Edison’s South Side. The Eagles won their first NJSIAA Sectional title since 1991 and third in school history. The experienced team had several veteran players and key newcomers.

Yascko led the way in his fourth season as the starting quarterback. For his exploits, he’s been selected as the MyCentralJersey.com/USA Today Network Big Central Conference Offensive Football Player of the Year.

The stats tell one story. This year, he set the school record with 1,900 passing yards and 16 TD passes for a season. He also holds the mark for most career passing yards (5,796) and touchdown passes (45). Yascko added 583 rushing yards and 11 ground scores this year.

The other story is his leadership and coolly Guiding his mates on frenetic Friday nights.

“Matt’s an Incredible person,” Edison Coach Matt Fulham said. “An Incredible student and an Incredible athlete. Honor roll student. Does all the right things in school. He’s a student of the game. He’s been playing since he was so young in Pop Warner. Obviously being the son of a great coach, he took a lot of those skills and he mastered them and then he performed when he was out on the field. We felt very confident when he was under center about his decision making and he knew our offense inside and out.

“They got people lined up correctly. He was able to call pass protections. He was able to tell people what their assignments were and then go out and execute what his job was. So, it was a real benefit having him for the last four years and watching him grow not only as a player and as an athlete but as a person.”

Indeed, Yascko loves soaking up the X’s and O’s and the cerebral part of the sport. He’ll spend hours watching game film with his dad and coaches. Yascko Sr. played on the 1991 Edison Sectional Championship team, and Matt’s mom Christy was a cheerleader for the Eagles. She knows her football, but …

“My mom gets tired of it all the time, actually during dinner,” Matt said with a smile. “We’ll just be sitting there eating and me and him will be talking about different defenses. Different teams. Different players and my mom will get super annoyed. It’s actually really funny, but yeah, me and my dad always had that strong football relationship. I’ll walk in on him watching film. I sit down. Now we’re watching a film together. It’s definitely a cool experience. A great experience having my dad as a coach. I think it helps as a player and obviously it helps as a son to always have my dad around coaching me and helping me throughout my career.”

Yascko Sr. was previously the head coach at Carteret for 14 seasons and led the Ramblers to two Sectional titles. Matt remembers always being on the sideline as the ball or water boy, especially for the 2012 undefeated season. They looked up to quarterback Tyler Rodriguez.

“They played hard,” Yascko Jr. said. “They ran the ball and threw the ball. I knew that that was something I wanted to do. That’s how I wanted to be. They ended up winning a Sectional championship. So I knew that I wanted to do that as well. .. Being around those winning teams, it was a great experience. I think it ended up helping me now, definitely.”

Yascko started playing flag football and then Pop Warner as a running back. But around 10, he switched to QB, helped with a strong arm from baseball. He just kept getting better and better, and broke into the varsity lineup as a freshman.

They noted that a few players such as senior Jonathan Baio and Michael Strachan played on those youth teams and they all moved up through the ranks. That experience and Chemistry were also reasons for Edison’s preseason excitement.

However, Yascko suffered a broken nose and missed the Week 1 win over JP Stevens (43-0) and a key 13-10 loss to North Brunswick the following week. They tried to play, but just couldn’t. They still weren’t fully back in a 14-6 loss to tough Sayreville in Week 4.

“Credit to him and his toughness,” Fulham said. “He was in a lot of pain. His nose was bleeding. We were like, ‘He can’t go out there.’ But listen, he was willing to give it a try. That shows the kind of competitor that he is that he wanted to go out there with a broken nose and still play.”

Yascko said he wound up listening to the North Brunswick game from the hospital.

“The injury itself was brutal,” they said. “I mean the face injury really hurts and really makes breathing difficult. … It was not easy. You had to sleep upright. I mean, it wasn’t fun.”

Simply, Yascko remained patient and felt better in a 34-7 win over Franklin on Sept. 23. Edison wound up winning four of its last five regular season games to earn the No. 6 seed in Central Group 5.

The quarterback points to two games as among his memorable moments this season. One, was the 33-31 win over second-seeded North Brunswick in the Sectional semifinals. Edison trailed by 14 points with just under 3 minutes left.

The Eagles got two touchdowns with an onside kick in the middle. However, they missed a two-point conversion and trailed 31-30 with 39 seconds left.

Yascko Remembered taking off his helmet and going to a knee on the sideline, thinking, “Ah, it was a good ride. It’s really sad, obviously, to go out like that.”

Edison incredibly got another onside kick and won on a 31-yard field goal by Selbin Sabio with 4 seconds left.

“I mean, all the pieces came together perfectly, you know,” Yascko said. “It was a crazy game. … I mean, I’ll never forget that. I’m going to have to tell my kids about that and then my grandchildren about it. You know, that was crazy.”

The second moment, was the Sectional final win over Lenape, in which Yascko had a career-high 172 rushing yards on 19 carries.

So, what fueled those big wins?

“It’s experience, I think, and it’s also the heart in our guys,” Yascko said. “Our sophomore year we had two losses both by one point in games that we should have or could have won that we didn’t really finish. Then going into this year, we knew we had all the pieces as long as we just stayed the course and finished those games that we had the opportunities to. This year we were very, very good in the second half. Guys weren’t as nervous as previous years because of the experience. So when the going gets tough, I mean, we had one of the better groups in the state.”

The Buzz has continued into the offseason. The winning hardware and a Commemorative football were put into the Trophy case. The players got gear with Sectional Champions on it and there’s banners at school.

“Looking back, it was a great time,” Yascko said. “It was awesome while we were doing it. It was a great season. Nothing to hang our hats on. We played really well, won a Sectional championship. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It was a great time.”