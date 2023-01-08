NJ art teacher Frank Thompson overdoses on Fentanyl in front of middle school students

An art teacher at a Suburban New Jersey middle school has been arrested after he overdosed in front of students, police said.

Frank Thompson, a 57-year-old teacher at Roosevelt Intermediate School in Westfield, was found unconscious and unresponsive in a second-floor classroom just after 9 am on Nov. 29, 2022, according to the Westfield Police Department.

Police said that Thompson was first observed in distress by students and was actively being treated by a school nurse when officers arrived.

A responding police officer immediately recognized signs that indicated the teacher was overdosing on drugs and injected him with naloxone hydrochloride, or Narcan, that he carries on his person, cops said.

Thompson quickly showed signs of improvement, according to the police.

During a subsequent investigation, the police discovered Fentanyl and paraphernalia in the classroom closet.

Thompson was arrested on multiple charges and is set to appear in court in February after police discovered Fentanyl in his classroom closet. Getty Images/Science Photo Library

In a letter to parents, the school district said the classroom was sealed off and then sanitized, Fox 5 reported.

While the incident occurred in November, Thompson was charged on Thursday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of children and a disorderly person offense, police said.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Feb 1.

“While the Westfield Public School District cannot comment on personnel matters which are confidential, we will maintain a continued focus on student and staff safety and on preserving the Integrity of the Classroom learning environment,” says Superintendent Dr. Raymond González. “We are grateful for our strong partnership with the Westfield Police Department.”