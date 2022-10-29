Nixa high school football player making a difference for young kids

By Liam Garrity (For OzarksSportsZone.com)

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) – A Nixa high school senior and star on the football field got a surprise before the Oct 28 game playing Ozark.

Kicker and Punter, Kaleb James received the eXtra Mile award tonight. It’s for raising money to tackle childhood cancer.

A soccer and football player Kaleb James said that’s not his important feat.

“If you can help anybody out in need, you should totally take whatever opportunity you can to do it,” said James.

James said he is now hoping to kick childhood cancer, starting an initiative with Alex’s Lemonade Stand, an organization that raises money for childhood cancer research.

“I knew I was going to break $2000, but I didn’t think I was going to break the $2500 mark,” said James. “But now I’ve kind of like, come to the realization that I might be able to even do even more, and now I’m kind of striving for a $5000 mark.”

James said he started this past June and has already raised more than $3000.

John Perry, Nixa head football Coach said this shows James’s will to help others.

“Caleb’s a great example of that, he doesn’t have to do this,” said Perry. “I mean, nobody forced him. Nobody made him. They took this challenge on and have embraced.”

James said he was eager for the challenge, as our struggles don’t compare to some kids.

“Kids at that age are fighting cancer,” said James. “It’s a huge battle.”

James said when he kicks, he has his community in mind.

“It’s sometimes a traumatic experience and for them to come out on top of it is the greatest thing in the world,” said James. “They’re already so young, they have so much life to live.”

James said as for donations, he is always hungry for more..

“I’m hoping to hit about seven PAT’s tonight,” said James.

James said he plans to play football in college and go into Pre-Med.