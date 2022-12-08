NIU Women’s Basketball To Hold Holiday Donation Drive Dec. 17

Women’s Basketball | December 8

DeKALB, IL – The Northern Illinois University Women’s basketball team will hold a Holiday Donation Drive for its Dec. 17 game against SIUE in partnership with Safe Passage Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Crisis Center of DeKalb. Tip-off is at 12 pm

NIU Women’s Basketball and Safe Passage are asking for donations of the following items for those in need this holiday season:

-Cleaning Supplies

– Sponges

– Bleach

-Blankets for adults

-Pillows

-Non-perishable food

– Floss

– Deodorant

-Shampoo and Conditioner

-Lotion

-Body Wash

All donations will go to Safe Passage. Fans attending the Dec. 17 games can drop off donations at the Marketing table in front of Section 106 in the Convocation Center. Donations will also be accepted at NIUHuskies.com/WBBDonationDrive and www.safepassagedv.org.

For tickets to the Dec. 17 games, as well as the rest of the 2022-23 season, log on to NIUHuskies.com or call the NIU Athletics Ticket Office at (815) 753-PACK (7225). General Admission tickets are $6 with reserved seats at $8.

The Huskies, winners of seven consecutive games and ranked number 13 in the latest CollegeInsider.com Women’s Mid-Major Top 25, are next in action on Monday, Dec. 12 at Lindenwood. Tip-off is at 7 pm

