NIU tabs Sondra Parys to lead Huskie volleyball – Northern Star

DeKALB — NIU volleyball’s head coaching vacancy has been filled after Sondra Parys was announced as the program’s seventh head coach on Thursday.

“I am extremely excited to welcome a Coach of Sondra’s caliber to the Huskie Volleyball program,” Sean Frazier, NIU vice president and director of athletics and recreation, said in an NIU Athletics news release announcing Parys’ hiring. “Her background in recruiting players from the Chicagoland region and nationally stood out, as well as her commitment to student-athlete development. Having grown up in the area and competed in the conference, I know she is ready to hit the ground running and get to work on leading NIU volleyball back to competing for championships.”

Parys joins NIU Athletics after spending five seasons at Loyola University Chicago as an Assistant Coach under head Coach Amanda Berkeley. The Ramblers had winning records in each year of Parys’ tenure.

“I am beyond grateful and excited for this special opportunity to lead the NIU volleyball program,” Parys said. “I am honored to be a part of the Huskie family and can’t wait to get to work with our student-athletes.”

Parys wore multiple hats at Loyola as she directed recruiting efforts and served as the program’s academic and mental health liaison.

During her second season with the Ramblers in 2019, Parys was one of 11 NCAA Division I Women’s volleyball coaches to receive the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Thirty Under 30 award. The award honors rising coaching talent within all levels of the sport.

Before Parys’ time at Loyola, she was an Assistant Coach at Queens University of Charlotte from 2016 to 2017 and an Assistant at The Citadel from 2014 to 2015. Parys also spent time coaching high school and club teams.

Parys comes to DeKalb with established connections to the university and the conference. Both of her parents attended NIU with her father, Joe, being a member of the 1981-82 men’s basketball team and her mother, Lori, being a cheerleader.

She played volleyball as a student-athlete at the University of Toledo from 2009 to 2012. Her time as a Rocket included a selection to the All-MAC Freshman Team and the team’s Kills title in 2011.

Parys replaces former head Coach Ray Gooden, who led the Huskies for 21 seasons before his contract was allowed to expire on Nov. 30.

Parys will be introduced to the NIU community in January after students have returned from winter break.