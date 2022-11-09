Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 9

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A total of 43 Penn State football alumni are populating the rosters of 24 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions annually rank among the top 20 programs nationally in producing players in the NFL.

Miles Sanders’ solid rushing performance helped the Eagles build on the NFL’s only unbeaten record this season, as they currently sit at 8-0. Sanders carried the ball 17 times for 93 yards and a score in the win. Jordan Stout and Blake Gillikin battled it out on Monday night, as their respective teams squared off. Both punters averaged over 46 yards per punt on the night.

Each week throughout the year, GoPSUSports.com provides updates on the exploits of these former Nittany Lion greats.

Marcus Allen (2014-17) LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers bye week

Adrian Amos (2011-14) S, Green Bay Packers

Lions 15, Packers 9

Made five tackles (3 solo).

Troy Apke (2014-17) S, Washington Commanders

Vikings 20, Commanders 17

Apke is on Washington’s practice squad.

Saquon Barkley (2015-17) RB, New York Giants

Giants bye week

Remains third in the NFL in rushing yards (779) and second in carries (163) following the bye week.

Ryan Bates (2016-18) OL, Buffalo Bills

Jets 20, Bills 17

Made his eighth start.

Recovered a fumble.

Nick Bowers (2018-19) TE, Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals 42, Panthers 21

Bowers is on Cincinnati’s practice squad.

Jaquan Brisker (2019-21) S, Chicago Bears

Dolphins 35, Bears 32

Cam Brown (2016-19) LB, New York Giants

Giants bye week

Jason Cabinda (2014-17) FB, Detroit Lions

Lions 15, Packers 9

Cabinda is on the physically unable to perform list.

Tariq Castro-Fields (2017-21) CB, Washington Commanders

Vikings 20, Commanders 17

Dan Chisena (2019) WR, Minnesota Vikings

Vikings 20, Commanders 17

Chisena is on Minnesota’s practice squad.

Jahan Dotson (2018-21) WR, Washington Commanders

Vikings 20, Commanders 17

Dotson was inactive due to injury.

Arnold Ebiketie (2021) DE, Atlanta Falcons

Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Made three total tackles (1 solo).

Sam Ficken (2014) K, Detroit Lions

Lions 15, Packers 9

Ficken is on Detroit’s practice squad.

Pat Freiermuth (2018-20) TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers bye week

Will Fries (2017-20) OL, Indianapolis Colts

Patriots 26, Colts 3

Saw action on the Offensive line.

Mike Gesicki (2014-17) TE, Miami Dolphins

Dolphins 35, Bears 32

Caught one pass for three yards.

Blake Gillikin (2016-19) P, New Orleans Saints

Ravens 27, Saints 13

Punted five times for 232 yards.

Landed two of the five punts inside the 20-yard line.

His longest punt was 53 yards.

Kevin Givens (2016-18) DT, San Francisco 49ers

49ers bye week

Chris Godwin (2014-16) WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 16, Rams 13

Caught one pass for one yard.

Robbie Gould (2016-18) K, San Francisco 49ers

49ers bye week

Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19) DE, Carolina Panthers

Bengals 42, Panthers 21

Totaled four tackles (3 solo), including a tackle for loss.

Grant Haley (2014-17) S, Los Angeles Rams

Buccaneers 16, Rams 13

KJ Hamler (2018-19) WR, Denver Broncos

Broncos bye week

Jesse James (2012-14) TE, Cleveland Browns

Browns bye week

Austin Johnson (2013-15) DT, Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Made three tackles (2 solo).

DaQuan Jones (2010-13) DL, Buffalo Bills

Jets 20, Bills 17

Jesse Luketa (2018-21) LB, Arizona Cardinals

Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21

Saw action on special teams.

Connor McGovern (2016-18) OL, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys bye week

Trace McSorley (2015-18) QB, Arizona Cardinals

Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21

Active, but did not see action.

Carl Nassib (2013-15) DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 16, Rams 13

Made two tackles (1 solo).

Amani Oruwariye (2015-18) CB, Detroit Lions

Lions 15, Packers 9

Saw action on special teams.

Odafe Oweh (2019-20) DE, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens 27, Saints 13

Recorded two tackles (1 solo).

Micah Parsons (2018-19) LB, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys bye week

Sits at fifth in the NFL with eight sacks on the season following the bye.

Allen Robinson II (2011-13) WR, Los Angeles Rams

Buccaneers 16, Rams 13

Caught three passes for 24 yards.

Miles Sanders (2016-18) RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles 29, Texans 17

Carried 17 times for 93 yards and a score.

Averaged 5.5 yards per carry with a long rush of 25 yards.

Tied for seventh in the NFL in rushing yards (656) and is tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (6).

Nick Scott (2015-18) S, Los Angeles Rams

Buccaneers 16, Rams 13

Made four tackles (3 solo) including one tackle for loss.

Brandon Smith (2019-21) LB, Carolina Panthers

Patriots 26, Panthers 3

Donovan Smith (2012-14) OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 16, Rams 13

Made his seventh start of the season.

Jordan Stout (2019-21) P, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens 27, Saints 13

Punted four times for 193 yards.

Had a long punt of 67 yards.

Dropped two punts inside the 20-yard line.

Derrick Tangelo (2021) DT, Atlanta Falcons

Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Tangelo is on Atlanta’s practice squad.

Shaka Toney (2017-20) DE, Washington Commanders

Vikings 20, Commanders 17

Rasheed Walker (2019-21) OL, Green Bay Packers

Lions 15, Packers 9

Penn State Returns home to Happy Valley on Saturday, November 12, where it will take on the Terrapins of Maryland. The contest will kick off at 3:30 and will be televised on FOX.

The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU.