Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 9
Football
Sanders’ performance helps the Eagles to an 8-0 record
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A total of 43 Penn State football alumni are populating the rosters of 24 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions annually rank among the top 20 programs nationally in producing players in the NFL.
Miles Sanders’ solid rushing performance helped the Eagles build on the NFL’s only unbeaten record this season, as they currently sit at 8-0. Sanders carried the ball 17 times for 93 yards and a score in the win. Jordan Stout and Blake Gillikin battled it out on Monday night, as their respective teams squared off. Both punters averaged over 46 yards per punt on the night.
Each week throughout the year, GoPSUSports.com provides updates on the exploits of these former Nittany Lion greats.
Marcus Allen (2014-17) LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers bye week
Adrian Amos (2011-14) S, Green Bay Packers
Lions 15, Packers 9
- Made five tackles (3 solo).
Troy Apke (2014-17) S, Washington Commanders
Vikings 20, Commanders 17
- Apke is on Washington’s practice squad.
Saquon Barkley (2015-17) RB, New York Giants
Giants bye week
- Remains third in the NFL in rushing yards (779) and second in carries (163) following the bye week.
Ryan Bates (2016-18) OL, Buffalo Bills
Jets 20, Bills 17
- Made his eighth start.
- Recovered a fumble.
Nick Bowers (2018-19) TE, Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals 42, Panthers 21
- Bowers is on Cincinnati’s practice squad.
Jaquan Brisker (2019-21) S, Chicago Bears
Dolphins 35, Bears 32
Cam Brown (2016-19) LB, New York Giants
Giants bye week
Jason Cabinda (2014-17) FB, Detroit Lions
Lions 15, Packers 9
- Cabinda is on the physically unable to perform list.
Tariq Castro-Fields (2017-21) CB, Washington Commanders
Vikings 20, Commanders 17
Dan Chisena (2019) WR, Minnesota Vikings
Vikings 20, Commanders 17
- Chisena is on Minnesota’s practice squad.
Jahan Dotson (2018-21) WR, Washington Commanders
Vikings 20, Commanders 17
- Dotson was inactive due to injury.
Arnold Ebiketie (2021) DE, Atlanta Falcons
Chargers 20, Falcons 17
- Made three total tackles (1 solo).
Sam Ficken (2014) K, Detroit Lions
Lions 15, Packers 9
- Ficken is on Detroit’s practice squad.
Pat Freiermuth (2018-20) TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers bye week
Will Fries (2017-20) OL, Indianapolis Colts
Patriots 26, Colts 3
- Saw action on the Offensive line.
Mike Gesicki (2014-17) TE, Miami Dolphins
Dolphins 35, Bears 32
- Caught one pass for three yards.
Blake Gillikin (2016-19) P, New Orleans Saints
Ravens 27, Saints 13
- Punted five times for 232 yards.
- Landed two of the five punts inside the 20-yard line.
- His longest punt was 53 yards.
Kevin Givens (2016-18) DT, San Francisco 49ers
49ers bye week
Chris Godwin (2014-16) WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 16, Rams 13
- Caught one pass for one yard.
Robbie Gould (2016-18) K, San Francisco 49ers
49ers bye week
Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19) DE, Carolina Panthers
Bengals 42, Panthers 21
- Totaled four tackles (3 solo), including a tackle for loss.
Grant Haley (2014-17) S, Los Angeles Rams
Buccaneers 16, Rams 13
KJ Hamler (2018-19) WR, Denver Broncos
Broncos bye week
Jesse James (2012-14) TE, Cleveland Browns
Browns bye week
Austin Johnson (2013-15) DT, Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers 20, Falcons 17
- Made three tackles (2 solo).
DaQuan Jones (2010-13) DL, Buffalo Bills
Jets 20, Bills 17
Jesse Luketa (2018-21) LB, Arizona Cardinals
Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21
- Saw action on special teams.
Connor McGovern (2016-18) OL, Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys bye week
Trace McSorley (2015-18) QB, Arizona Cardinals
Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21
- Active, but did not see action.
Carl Nassib (2013-15) DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 16, Rams 13
- Made two tackles (1 solo).
Amani Oruwariye (2015-18) CB, Detroit Lions
Lions 15, Packers 9
- Saw action on special teams.
Odafe Oweh (2019-20) DE, Baltimore Ravens
Ravens 27, Saints 13
- Recorded two tackles (1 solo).
Micah Parsons (2018-19) LB, Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys bye week
- Sits at fifth in the NFL with eight sacks on the season following the bye.
Allen Robinson II (2011-13) WR, Los Angeles Rams
Buccaneers 16, Rams 13
- Caught three passes for 24 yards.
Miles Sanders (2016-18) RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles 29, Texans 17
- Carried 17 times for 93 yards and a score.
- Averaged 5.5 yards per carry with a long rush of 25 yards.
- Tied for seventh in the NFL in rushing yards (656) and is tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (6).
Nick Scott (2015-18) S, Los Angeles Rams
Buccaneers 16, Rams 13
- Made four tackles (3 solo) including one tackle for loss.
Brandon Smith (2019-21) LB, Carolina Panthers
Patriots 26, Panthers 3
Donovan Smith (2012-14) OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 16, Rams 13
- Made his seventh start of the season.
Jordan Stout (2019-21) P, Baltimore Ravens
Ravens 27, Saints 13
- Punted four times for 193 yards.
- Had a long punt of 67 yards.
- Dropped two punts inside the 20-yard line.
Derrick Tangelo (2021) DT, Atlanta Falcons
Chargers 20, Falcons 17
- Tangelo is on Atlanta’s practice squad.
Shaka Toney (2017-20) DE, Washington Commanders
Vikings 20, Commanders 17
Rasheed Walker (2019-21) OL, Green Bay Packers
Lions 15, Packers 9
Well. 14/15/14 Penn State Returns home to Happy Valley on Saturday, November 12, where it will take on the Terrapins of Maryland. The contest will kick off at 3:30 and will be televised on FOX.
