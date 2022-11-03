Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 8
Parsons scores first NFL touchdown; Barkley second on the NFL rushing yardage list
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A total of 43 Penn State football alumni are populating the rosters of 24 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions annually rank among the top 20 programs nationally in producing players in the NFL.
Saquon Barkley ranks second in the NFL in rushing yardage, following Week 8, with his effort on Sunday. Micah Parsons scooped up a fumble and took it all the way to the end zone for his first NFL touchdown in addition to his four tackles. Jaquan Brisker totaled nine tackles in another strong outing. Amani Oruwariye also picked up eight tackles for his Lions squad.
Each week throughout the year, GoPSUSports.com provides updates on the exploits of these former Nittany Lion greats.
Marcus Allen (2014-17) LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Eagles 35, Steelers 13
- Carried the ball one time for 4 yards on a fake punt fourth down conversion.
Adrian Amos (2011-14) S, Green Bay Packers
Bills 27, Packers 17
- Made five tackles (4 solo).
Troy Apke (2014-17) S, Washington Commanders
Commanders 17, Colts 16
- Apke is on Washington’s practice squad.
Saquon Barkley (2015-17) RB, New York Giants
Seahawks 27, Giants 13
- Had 20 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown.
- Caught three passes for 9 yards.
- Second in the NFL in rushing yards (779) and carries (163).
- Tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns (5) following week 8.
Ryan Bates (2016-18) OL, Buffalo Bills
Bills 27, Packers 17
Nick Bowers (2018-19) TE, Cincinnati Bengals
Browns 32, Bengals 13
- Bowers is on Cincinnati’s practice squad.
Jaquan Brisker (2019-21) S, Chicago Bears
Cowboys 49, Bears 29
- Made 9 tackles (7 solo).
- Added a sack.
Cam Brown (2016-19) LB, New York Giants
Seahawks 27, Giants 13
- Saw action on special teams.
Jason Cabinda (2014-17) FB, Detroit Lions
Dolphins 31, Lions 27
- Cabinda is on the physically unable to perform list.
Tariq Castro-Fields (2017-21) CB, Washington Commanders
Commanders 17, Colts 16
Dan Chisena (2019) WR, Minnesota Vikings
Vikings 34, Cardinals 26
- Chisena is on Minnesota’s practice squad.
Jahan Dotson (2018-21) WR, Washington Commanders
Commanders 17, Colts 16
- Dotson was inactive due to injury.
Arnold Ebiketie (2021) DE, Atlanta Falcons
Falcons 37, Panthers 34
- Picked up two tackles (1 solo).
- Defended a pass.
Sam Ficken (2014) K, Detroit Lions
Dolphins 31, Lions 27
- Ficken is on Detroit’s practice squad.
Pat Freiermuth (2018-20) TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Eagles 35, Steelers 13
- Caught four passes for 57 yards.
Will Fries (2017-20) OL, Indianapolis Colts
Commanders 17, Colts 16
- Saw action on special teams.
Mike Gesicki (2014-17) TE, Miami Dolphins
Dolphins 31, Lions 27
- Caught three passes for 38 yards and a score.
Blake Gillikin (2016-19) P, New Orleans Saints
Saints 24, Raiders 0
- Punted twice for 80 yards.
- Landed both punts inside the 20-yard line.
- His longest punt was 46 yards.
Kevin Givens (2016-18) DT, San Francisco 49ers
49ers 31, Rams 14
Chris Godwin (2014-16) WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22
- Hauled in six passes for 75 yards.
- Highlighted by a 44-yard reception.
Robbie Gould (2016-18) K, San Francisco 49ers
49ers 31, Rams 14
- Drilled his only field goal attempt, a 29-yarder.
- Also converted four extra points.
Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19) DE, Carolina Panthers
Falcons 37, Panthers 34
- Totaled six tackles (2 solo).
- Included a half sack and two QB hits.
Grant Haley (2014-17) S, Los Angeles Rams
49ers 31, Rams 14
KJ Hamler (2018-19) WR, Denver Broncos
Broncos 21, Jaguars 17
- Caught two passes for 52 yards, including a 47-yard reception.
- Added a nine-yard carry.
Jesse James (2012-14) TE, Cleveland Browns
Browns 32, Bengals 13
Austin Johnson (2013-15) DT, Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers bye week
DaQuan Jones (2010-13) DL, Buffalo Bills
Bills 27, Packers 17
- Made three tackles (1 solo).
Jesse Luketa (2018-21) LB, Arizona Cardinals
Vikings 34, Cardinals 26
- Saw action on defense and special teams.
Connor McGovern (2016-18) OL, Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys 49, Bears 29
- Made his sixth start of the season.
Trace McSorley (2015-18) QB, Arizona Cardinals
Vikings 34, Cardinals 26
- Active, but did not see action.
Carl Nassib (2013-15) DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22
Amani Oruwariye (2015-18) CB, Detroit Lions
Dolphins 31, Lions 27
- Led the Lions with 8 tackles (6 solo).
Odafe Oweh (2019-20) DE, Baltimore Ravens
Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22
- Recorded one Solo tackle.
- Added one QB hit.
Micah Parsons (2018-19) LB, Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys 49, Bears 29
- Totaled four tackles (2 solo).
- Scored his first NFL touchdown on a scoop and score fumble recovery.
- Tied for second in the NFL with eight sacks on the season.
Allen Robinson II (2011-13) WR, Los Angeles Rams
49ers 31, Rams 14
- Caught five passes for 54-yards.
Miles Sanders (2016-18) RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles 35, Steelers 13
- Carried nine times for 78 yards and a score.
- Averaged a whopping 8.7 yards per carry with a long rush of 21 yards.
- Tied for seventh in the NFL in rushing yards (563) and is tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns (5).
Nick Scott (2015-18) S, Los Angeles Rams
49ers 31, Rams 14
- Made eight tackles (3 solo).
- Defended one pass.
Brandon Smith (2019-21) LB, Carolina Panthers
Falcons 37, Panthers 34
- Saw action on special teams.
Donovan Smith (2012-14) OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22
- Made his sixth start of the season.
Jordan Stout (2019-21) P, Baltimore Ravens
Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22
- Punted four times for 210 yards.
- Averaged 52.5 yards per punt.
- Had a long punt of 57 yards.
- Dropped two punts inside the 20-yard line.
Derrick Tangelo (2021) DT, Atlanta Falcons
Falcons 37, Panthers 34
- Tangelo is on Atlanta’s practice squad.
Shaka Toney (2017-20) DE, Washington Commanders
Commanders 17, Colts 16
- Made two tackles (1 solo).
Rasheed Walker (2019-21) OL, Green Bay Packers
Bills 27, Packers 17
Well. 16/16 Penn State travels to Bloomington, Indiana on Saturday, November 5, where it will take on the Hoosiers of Indiana. The contest will kick off at 3:30 and will be televised on ABC.
