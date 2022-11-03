Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 8

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A total of 43 Penn State football alumni are populating the rosters of 24 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions annually rank among the top 20 programs nationally in producing players in the NFL.

Saquon Barkley ranks second in the NFL in rushing yardage, following Week 8, with his effort on Sunday. Micah Parsons scooped up a fumble and took it all the way to the end zone for his first NFL touchdown in addition to his four tackles. Jaquan Brisker totaled nine tackles in another strong outing. Amani Oruwariye also picked up eight tackles for his Lions squad.

Marcus Allen (2014-17) LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Eagles 35, Steelers 13

Carried the ball one time for 4 yards on a fake punt fourth down conversion.

Adrian Amos (2011-14) S, Green Bay Packers

Bills 27, Packers 17

Made five tackles (4 solo).

Troy Apke (2014-17) S, Washington Commanders

Commanders 17, Colts 16

Apke is on Washington’s practice squad.

Saquon Barkley (2015-17) RB, New York Giants

Seahawks 27, Giants 13

Had 20 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Caught three passes for 9 yards.

Second in the NFL in rushing yards (779) and carries (163).

Tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns (5) following week 8.

Ryan Bates (2016-18) OL, Buffalo Bills

Bills 27, Packers 17

Nick Bowers (2018-19) TE, Cincinnati Bengals

Browns 32, Bengals 13

Bowers is on Cincinnati’s practice squad.

Jaquan Brisker (2019-21) S, Chicago Bears

Cowboys 49, Bears 29

Made 9 tackles (7 solo).

Added a sack.

Cam Brown (2016-19) LB, New York Giants

Seahawks 27, Giants 13

Saw action on special teams.

Jason Cabinda (2014-17) FB, Detroit Lions

Dolphins 31, Lions 27

Cabinda is on the physically unable to perform list.

Tariq Castro-Fields (2017-21) CB, Washington Commanders

Commanders 17, Colts 16

Dan Chisena (2019) WR, Minnesota Vikings

Vikings 34, Cardinals 26

Chisena is on Minnesota’s practice squad.

Jahan Dotson (2018-21) WR, Washington Commanders

Commanders 17, Colts 16

Dotson was inactive due to injury.

Arnold Ebiketie (2021) DE, Atlanta Falcons

Falcons 37, Panthers 34

Picked up two tackles (1 solo).

Defended a pass.

Sam Ficken (2014) K, Detroit Lions

Dolphins 31, Lions 27

Ficken is on Detroit’s practice squad.

Pat Freiermuth (2018-20) TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Eagles 35, Steelers 13

Caught four passes for 57 yards.

Will Fries (2017-20) OL, Indianapolis Colts

Commanders 17, Colts 16

Saw action on special teams.

Mike Gesicki (2014-17) TE, Miami Dolphins

Dolphins 31, Lions 27

Caught three passes for 38 yards and a score.

Blake Gillikin (2016-19) P, New Orleans Saints

Saints 24, Raiders 0

Punted twice for 80 yards.

Landed both punts inside the 20-yard line.

His longest punt was 46 yards.

Kevin Givens (2016-18) DT, San Francisco 49ers

49ers 31, Rams 14

Chris Godwin (2014-16) WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22

Hauled in six passes for 75 yards.

Highlighted by a 44-yard reception.

Robbie Gould (2016-18) K, San Francisco 49ers

49ers 31, Rams 14

Drilled his only field goal attempt, a 29-yarder.

Also converted four extra points.

Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19) DE, Carolina Panthers

Falcons 37, Panthers 34

Totaled six tackles (2 solo).

Included a half sack and two QB hits.

Grant Haley (2014-17) S, Los Angeles Rams

49ers 31, Rams 14

KJ Hamler (2018-19) WR, Denver Broncos

Broncos 21, Jaguars 17

Caught two passes for 52 yards, including a 47-yard reception.

Added a nine-yard carry.

Jesse James (2012-14) TE, Cleveland Browns

Browns 32, Bengals 13

Austin Johnson (2013-15) DT, Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers bye week

DaQuan Jones (2010-13) DL, Buffalo Bills

Bills 27, Packers 17

Made three tackles (1 solo).

Jesse Luketa (2018-21) LB, Arizona Cardinals

Vikings 34, Cardinals 26

Saw action on defense and special teams.

Connor McGovern (2016-18) OL, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys 49, Bears 29

Made his sixth start of the season.

Trace McSorley (2015-18) QB, Arizona Cardinals

Vikings 34, Cardinals 26

Active, but did not see action.

Carl Nassib (2013-15) DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22

Amani Oruwariye (2015-18) CB, Detroit Lions

Dolphins 31, Lions 27

Led the Lions with 8 tackles (6 solo).

Odafe Oweh (2019-20) DE, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22

Recorded one Solo tackle.

Added one QB hit.

Micah Parsons (2018-19) LB, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys 49, Bears 29

Totaled four tackles (2 solo).

Scored his first NFL touchdown on a scoop and score fumble recovery.

Tied for second in the NFL with eight sacks on the season.

Allen Robinson II (2011-13) WR, Los Angeles Rams

49ers 31, Rams 14

Caught five passes for 54-yards.

Miles Sanders (2016-18) RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles 35, Steelers 13

Carried nine times for 78 yards and a score.

Averaged a whopping 8.7 yards per carry with a long rush of 21 yards.

Tied for seventh in the NFL in rushing yards (563) and is tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns (5).

Nick Scott (2015-18) S, Los Angeles Rams

49ers 31, Rams 14

Made eight tackles (3 solo).

Defended one pass.

Brandon Smith (2019-21) LB, Carolina Panthers

Falcons 37, Panthers 34

Saw action on special teams.

Donovan Smith (2012-14) OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22

Made his sixth start of the season.

Jordan Stout (2019-21) P, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22

Punted four times for 210 yards.

Averaged 52.5 yards per punt.

Had a long punt of 57 yards.

Dropped two punts inside the 20-yard line.

Derrick Tangelo (2021) DT, Atlanta Falcons

Falcons 37, Panthers 34

Tangelo is on Atlanta’s practice squad.

Shaka Toney (2017-20) DE, Washington Commanders

Commanders 17, Colts 16

Made two tackles (1 solo).

Rasheed Walker (2019-21) OL, Green Bay Packers

Bills 27, Packers 17

