Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 7

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A total of 43 Penn State football alumni are populating the rosters of 24 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions annually rank among the top 20 programs nationally in producing players in the NFL.

Saquon Barkley continued his Fantastic season with his third 100-yard rushing effort of the season. They currently sit in the top two in rushing attempts and yards this season. Pat Freiermuth led the Steelers with 75 receiving yards on eight catches. On defense, Jaquan Brisker notched his first career pick and added seven tackles to help his team to a win. Additionally, Austin Johnson recorded five tackles and a sack for the Chargers. Micah Parsons racked up another two sacks, giving him eight on the year, which is second-most in the NFL.

Each week throughout the year, GoPSUSports.com provides updates on the exploits of these former Nittany Lion greats.

Marcus Allen (2014-17) LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dolphins 16, Steelers 10

Saw action on special teams.

Adrian Amos (2011-14) S, Green Bay Packers

Commanders 23, Packers 21

Totaled 10 tackles (4 solo).

Defended one pass.

Troy Apke (2014-17) S, Washington Commanders

Commanders 23, Packers 21

Apke is on Washington’s practice squad.

Saquon Barkley (2015-17) RB, New York Giants

Giants 23, Jaguars 17

Had 24 carries for 110 yards.

Caught all four of his targets for 25 yards.

First in the NFL in carries (143), second in rushing yardage (726), and tied for eighth in rushing touchdowns (4) following week 7.

Ryan Bates (2016-18) OL, Buffalo Bills

Bills bye week

Has started every game this season.

Nick Bowers (2018-19) TE, Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Bowers is on Cincinnati’s practice squad.

Jaquan Brisker (2019-21) S, Chicago Bears

Bears 33, Patriots 14

Made 7 tackles (5 solo).

Recorded his first career interception.

Cam Brown (2016-19) LB, New York Giants

Giants 23, Jaguars 17

Picked up one Solo tackle.

Jason Cabinda (2014-17) FB, Detroit Lions

Cowboys 24, Lions 6

Cabinda is on the physically unable to perform list.

Tariq Castro-Fields (2017-21) CB, Washington Commanders

Commanders 23, Packers 21

Dan Chisena (2019) WR, Minnesota Vikings

Vikings bye week

Chisena is on Minnesota’s practice squad.

Jahan Dotson (2018-21) WR, Washington Commanders

Commanders 23, Packers 21

Dotson was inactive due to injury.

Arnold Ebiketie (2021) DE, Atlanta Falcons

Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Sam Ficken (2014) K, Detroit Lions

Jets 16, Broncos 9

Ficken is on Detroit’s practice squad.

Pat Freiermuth (2018-20) TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dolphins 16, Steelers 10

Led the team with 8 catches and 75 receiving yards.

Will Fries (2017-20) OL, Indianapolis Colts

Titans 19, Colts 10

Saw action on special teams.

Mike Gesicki (2014-17) TE, Miami Dolphins

Dolphins 16, Steelers 10

Caught three passes for 27 yards.

Blake Gillikin (2016-19) P, New Orleans Saints

Cardinals 42, Saints 34

Punted twice for 94 yards.

Averaged 47 yards per punt.

His longest punt was 58 yards.

Kevin Givens (2016-18) DT, San Francisco 49ers

Chiefs 44, 49ers 23

Chris Godwin (2014-16) WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Panthers 21, Buccaneers 3

Hauled in seven passes for 43 yards.

Picked up one carry for two yards.

Robbie Gould (2016-18) DT, San Francisco 49ers

Chiefs 44, 49ers 23

Went 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, including a 50-yarder.

Also converted both extra point attempts.

Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19) DE, Carolina Panthers

Panthers 21, Buccaneers 3

Totaled two tackles (1 solo).

Included a tackle for loss and a QB hit.

Grant Haley (2014-17) S, Los Angeles Rams

Rams bye week

KJ Hamler (2018-19) WR, Denver Broncos

Jets 16, Broncos 9

Caught one pass for 4 yards.

Added a 14-yard run.

Jesse James (2012-14) TE, Cleveland Browns

Ravens 23, Browns 20

Austin Johnson (2013-15) DT, Los Angeles Chargers

Seahawks 37, Chargers 23

Collected five tackles (3 solo), including two tackles for loss.

Also recorded his first sack as a member of the Chargers.

Added two QB hits.

DaQuan Jones (2010-13) DL, Buffalo Bills

Bills bye week

Jesse Luketa (2018-21) LB, Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals 42, Saints 34

Recorded his first NFL tackle.

Connor McGovern (2016-18) OL, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys 24, Lions 6

Made his fifth start of the season.

Trace McSorley (2015-18) QB, Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals 42, Saints 34

Active, but did not see action.

Carl Nassib (2013-15) DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Panthers 21, Buccaneers 3

Amani Oruwariye (2015-18) CB, Detroit Lions

Cowboys 24, Lions 6

Totaled 5 tackles (4 solo).

Recovered a fumble.

Odafe Oweh (2019-20) DE, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens 23, Browns 20

Recorded three tackles (1 solo).

Added two QB hits.

Recovered a fumble.

Micah Parsons (2018-19) LB, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys 24, Lions 6

Totaled 5 tackles (4 solo).

Added two sacks.

Climbed to second in the NFL with eight sacks on the season.

Allen Robinson II (2011-13) WR, Los Angeles Rams

Rams bye week

Miles Sanders (2016-18) RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles bye week

Sits at seventh in the NFL in rushing yards (485) and is tied for eighth in rushing touchdowns (4).

Nick Scott (2015-18) S, Los Angeles Rams

Rams bye week

Brandon Smith (2019-21) LB, Carolina Panthers

Panthers 21, Buccaneers 3

Saw action on special teams.

Donovan Smith (2012-14) OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Panthers 21, Buccaneers 3

Made his fifth start of the season.

Jordan Stout (2019-21) P, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens 23, Browns 20

Punted three times for 181 yards.

Averaged 60.3 yards per punt.

Had a long punt of 69 yards.

Derrick Tangelo (2021) DT, Atlanta Falcons

Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Tangelo is on Atlanta’s practice squad.

Shaka Toney (2017-20) DE, Washington Commanders

Commanders 23, Packers 21

Saw action on special teams.

Rasheed Walker (2019-21) OL, Green Bay Packers

Commanders 23, Packers 21

