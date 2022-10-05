Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 4

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A total of 44 Penn State football alumni are populating the rosters of 25 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions annually rank among the top 20 programs nationally in producing players in the NFL.

Saquon Barkley enters week five leading the NFL in rushing yards and carries, while Jahan Dotson is tied for the league lead in touchdown catches.

Each week throughout the year, GoPSUSports.com provides updates on the exploits of these former Nittany Lion greats.

Marcus Allen (2014-17) LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jets, 24, Steelers 20

Saw action on special teams.

Adrian Amos (2011-14) S, Green Bay Packers

Packers 27, Patriots 24

Troy Apke (2014-17) S, Washington Commanders

Cowboys 25, Commanders 10

Apke is on Washington’s practice squad.

Saquon Barkley (2015-17) RB, New York Giants

Giants 20, Bears 12

Had 31 carries for 146 yards.

Added two receptions for 16 yards.

Leads the NFL in rushing yardage (463) and carries (83) following week 4.

Ryan Bates (2016-18) OL, Buffalo Bills

Bills 23, Ravens 20

Started at right guard in the win over the Ravens.

Has started every game this season.

Nick Bowers (2018-19) TE, Cincinnati Bengals

Cowboys 20, Bengals 17

Bowers is on Cincinnati’s practice squad.

Jaquan Brisker (2019-21) S, Chicago Bears

Giants 20, Bears 12

Made 5 tackles (4 solo).

Recorded one sack

Cam Brown (2016-19) LB, New York Giants

Giants 20, Bears 12

Saw action on special teams.

Jason Cabinda (2014-17) FB, Detroit Lions

Seahawks 48, Lions 45

Cabinda is on the physically unable to perform list.

Tariq Castro-Fields (2017-21) CB, Washington Commanders

Cowboys 25, Commanders 10

Castro Fields was inactive.

Dan Chisena (2019) WR, Minnesota Vikings

Vikings 28, Saints 25

Chisena is on Minnesota’s practice squad.

Jahan Dotson (2018-21) WR, Washington Commanders

Cowboys 25, Commanders 10

Caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.

With four touchdown receptions this year, he is tied for first in the league.

Arnold Ebiketie (2021) DE, Atlanta Falcons

Falcons 23, Browns 20

Picked up one Solo tackle.

Defended one pass as well.

Pat Freiermuth (2018-20) TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jets 24, Steelers 20

Caught seven passes for 85 yards.

Leads the Steelers in receiving yards through week 4.

Will Fries (2017-20) OL, Indianapolis Colts

Titans 24, Colts 17

Made first career NFL start at right guard.

Mike Gesicki (2014-17) TE, Miami Dolphins

Bengals 27, Dolphins 15

Hauled in two passes for 23 yards.

Blake Gillikin (2016-19) P, New Orleans Saints

Vikings 28, Saints 25

Punted four times for 194 yards (171 net yards).

Averaged 48.5 yards per punt with a 42.8 net.

Knocked one punt inside the 20 and had a long punt of 63 yards.

Kevin Givens (2016-18) DT, San Francisco 49ers

49ers 24, Rams 9

Made three tackles (1 solo).

Defended a pass.

Chris Godwin (2014-16) WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31

Pulled in seven catches for 59 yards.

Robbie Gould (2016-18) DT, San Francisco 49ers

49ers 24, Rams 9

Was 1-for-2 on field goal attempts.

Converted all three extra point attempts.

Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19) DE, Carolina Panthers

Cardinals 26, Panthers 16

Recorded two tackles, both were assists.

Grant Haley (2014-17) S, Los Angeles Rams

49ers 24, Rams 9

Totaled two tackles, both assists.

KJ Hamler (2018-19) WR, Denver Broncos

Raiders 32, Broncos 23

Hauled in a 55 yard reception.

Jesse James (2012-14) TE, Cleveland Browns

Falcons 23, Browns 20

Austin Johnson (2013-15) DT, Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers 34, Texans 24

Collected three total tackles (2 assists).

DaQuan Jones (2010-13) DL, Buffalo Bills

Bills 23, Ravens 20

Assisted on two tackles

Picked up a half-sack.

John Lovett (2021) RB, Carolina Panthers

Cardinals 26, Panthers 16

Lovett is on Carolina’s practice squad.

Jesse Luketa (2018-21) LB, Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals 26, Panthers 16

Luketa was signed to Arizona’s 53-man roster prior to the week, but was inactive for the game.

Connor McGovern (2016-18) OL, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys 25, Commanders 10

Made his second start of the season.

Trace McSorley (2015-18) QB, Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals 26, Panthers 16

Was active but did not play.

Carl Nassib (2013-15) DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31

Totaled four tackles (2 assists, 2 solo)

Recorded one sack.

Amani Oruwariye (2015-18) CB, Detroit Lions

Seahawks 48, Lions 45

Picked up five tackles (4 solo).

Defended one pass.

Odafe Oweh (2019-20) DE, Baltimore Ravens

Bills 23, Ravens 20

Collected seven tackles (6 solo).

Recorded one sack.

Recovered a fumble.

Micah Parsons (2018-19) LB, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys 25, Commanders 10

Assisted on four tackles.

John Reid (2015-19) CB, Seattle Seahawks

49ers 27, Seahawks 7

Reid is on injured reserve.

Allen Robinson II (2011-13) WR, Los Angeles Rams

49ers 24, Rams 9

Caught two balls for seven yards.

Miles Sanders (2016-18) RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles 29, Jaguars 21

Ran the ball 27 times for 134 yards and two scores.

Made two grabs for 22 yards.

Nick Scott (2015-18) S, Los Angeles Rams

49ers 24, Rams 9

Recorded four solo tackles.

Brandon Smith (2019-21) LB, Carolina Panthers

Cardinals 26, Panthers 16

Was inactive for the game.

Donovan Smith (2012-14) OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31

Made his second start of the season.

Jordan Stout (2019-21) P, Baltimore Ravens

Bills 23, Ravens 20

Had three punts for 152 yards (125 net yards).

Averaged 50.7 yards per punt and a 41.7 net.

Had a long punt of 57 yards.

Derrick Tangelo (2021) DT, Atlanta Falcons

Falcons 23, Browns 20

Tangelo is on Atlanta’s practice squad.

Shaka Toney (2017-20) DE, Washington Commanders

Cowboys 25, Commanders 10

Saw action on special teams.

Rasheed Walker (2019-21) OL, Green Bay Packers

Packers 27, Patriots 24

Was active for the game but did not play.

Well. 10/10 Penn State travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan where it will take on the Wolverines on Saturday, October 15. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on FOX.

