Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 4
Football
Barkley Tops the NFL in rushing yardage and attempts following week 4; Dotson tied for touchdown reception lead
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A total of 44 Penn State football alumni are populating the rosters of 25 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions annually rank among the top 20 programs nationally in producing players in the NFL.
Saquon Barkley enters week five leading the NFL in rushing yards and carries, while Jahan Dotson is tied for the league lead in touchdown catches.
Each week throughout the year, GoPSUSports.com provides updates on the exploits of these former Nittany Lion greats.
Marcus Allen (2014-17) LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Jets, 24, Steelers 20
- Saw action on special teams.
Adrian Amos (2011-14) S, Green Bay Packers
Packers 27, Patriots 24
Troy Apke (2014-17) S, Washington Commanders
Cowboys 25, Commanders 10
- Apke is on Washington’s practice squad.
Saquon Barkley (2015-17) RB, New York Giants
Giants 20, Bears 12
- Had 31 carries for 146 yards.
- Added two receptions for 16 yards.
- Leads the NFL in rushing yardage (463) and carries (83) following week 4.
Ryan Bates (2016-18) OL, Buffalo Bills
Bills 23, Ravens 20
- Started at right guard in the win over the Ravens.
- Has started every game this season.
Nick Bowers (2018-19) TE, Cincinnati Bengals
Cowboys 20, Bengals 17
- Bowers is on Cincinnati’s practice squad.
Jaquan Brisker (2019-21) S, Chicago Bears
Giants 20, Bears 12
- Made 5 tackles (4 solo).
- Recorded one sack
Cam Brown (2016-19) LB, New York Giants
Giants 20, Bears 12
- Saw action on special teams.
Jason Cabinda (2014-17) FB, Detroit Lions
Seahawks 48, Lions 45
- Cabinda is on the physically unable to perform list.
Tariq Castro-Fields (2017-21) CB, Washington Commanders
Cowboys 25, Commanders 10
- Castro Fields was inactive.
Dan Chisena (2019) WR, Minnesota Vikings
Vikings 28, Saints 25
- Chisena is on Minnesota’s practice squad.
Jahan Dotson (2018-21) WR, Washington Commanders
Cowboys 25, Commanders 10
- Caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.
- With four touchdown receptions this year, he is tied for first in the league.
Arnold Ebiketie (2021) DE, Atlanta Falcons
Falcons 23, Browns 20
- Picked up one Solo tackle.
- Defended one pass as well.
Pat Freiermuth (2018-20) TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Jets 24, Steelers 20
- Caught seven passes for 85 yards.
- Leads the Steelers in receiving yards through week 4.
Will Fries (2017-20) OL, Indianapolis Colts
Titans 24, Colts 17
- Made first career NFL start at right guard.
Mike Gesicki (2014-17) TE, Miami Dolphins
Bengals 27, Dolphins 15
- Hauled in two passes for 23 yards.
Blake Gillikin (2016-19) P, New Orleans Saints
Vikings 28, Saints 25
- Punted four times for 194 yards (171 net yards).
- Averaged 48.5 yards per punt with a 42.8 net.
- Knocked one punt inside the 20 and had a long punt of 63 yards.
Kevin Givens (2016-18) DT, San Francisco 49ers
49ers 24, Rams 9
- Made three tackles (1 solo).
- Defended a pass.
Chris Godwin (2014-16) WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31
- Pulled in seven catches for 59 yards.
Robbie Gould (2016-18) DT, San Francisco 49ers
49ers 24, Rams 9
- Was 1-for-2 on field goal attempts.
- Converted all three extra point attempts.
Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19) DE, Carolina Panthers
Cardinals 26, Panthers 16
- Recorded two tackles, both were assists.
Grant Haley (2014-17) S, Los Angeles Rams
49ers 24, Rams 9
- Totaled two tackles, both assists.
KJ Hamler (2018-19) WR, Denver Broncos
Raiders 32, Broncos 23
- Hauled in a 55 yard reception.
Jesse James (2012-14) TE, Cleveland Browns
Falcons 23, Browns 20
Austin Johnson (2013-15) DT, Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers 34, Texans 24
- Collected three total tackles (2 assists).
DaQuan Jones (2010-13) DL, Buffalo Bills
Bills 23, Ravens 20
- Assisted on two tackles
- Picked up a half-sack.
John Lovett (2021) RB, Carolina Panthers
Cardinals 26, Panthers 16
- Lovett is on Carolina’s practice squad.
Jesse Luketa (2018-21) LB, Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals 26, Panthers 16
- Luketa was signed to Arizona’s 53-man roster prior to the week, but was inactive for the game.
Connor McGovern (2016-18) OL, Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys 25, Commanders 10
- Made his second start of the season.
Trace McSorley (2015-18) QB, Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals 26, Panthers 16
- Was active but did not play.
Carl Nassib (2013-15) DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31
- Totaled four tackles (2 assists, 2 solo)
- Recorded one sack.
Amani Oruwariye (2015-18) CB, Detroit Lions
Seahawks 48, Lions 45
- Picked up five tackles (4 solo).
- Defended one pass.
Odafe Oweh (2019-20) DE, Baltimore Ravens
Bills 23, Ravens 20
- Collected seven tackles (6 solo).
- Recorded one sack.
- Recovered a fumble.
Micah Parsons (2018-19) LB, Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys 25, Commanders 10
- Assisted on four tackles.
John Reid (2015-19) CB, Seattle Seahawks
49ers 27, Seahawks 7
- Reid is on injured reserve.
Allen Robinson II (2011-13) WR, Los Angeles Rams
49ers 24, Rams 9
- Caught two balls for seven yards.
Miles Sanders (2016-18) RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles 29, Jaguars 21
- Ran the ball 27 times for 134 yards and two scores.
- Made two grabs for 22 yards.
Nick Scott (2015-18) S, Los Angeles Rams
49ers 24, Rams 9
- Recorded four solo tackles.
Brandon Smith (2019-21) LB, Carolina Panthers
Cardinals 26, Panthers 16
- Was inactive for the game.
Donovan Smith (2012-14) OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31
- Made his second start of the season.
Jordan Stout (2019-21) P, Baltimore Ravens
Bills 23, Ravens 20
- Had three punts for 152 yards (125 net yards).
- Averaged 50.7 yards per punt and a 41.7 net.
- Had a long punt of 57 yards.
Derrick Tangelo (2021) DT, Atlanta Falcons
Falcons 23, Browns 20
- Tangelo is on Atlanta’s practice squad.
Shaka Toney (2017-20) DE, Washington Commanders
Cowboys 25, Commanders 10
- Saw action on special teams.
Rasheed Walker (2019-21) OL, Green Bay Packers
Packers 27, Patriots 24
- Was active for the game but did not play.
Well. 10/10 Penn State travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan where it will take on the Wolverines on Saturday, October 15. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on FOX.
