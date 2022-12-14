Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 14

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A total of 43 Penn State football alumni are populating the rosters of 24 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions annually rank among the top 20 programs nationally in producing players in the NFL.

Miles Sanders rushed for a career-high 144 yards with two scores in the Eagles’ 48-22 win over the Giants on Sunday. The performance vaulted Sanders over the 1,000 rushing-yard plateau for the first time in his NFL career and helped Philadelphia improve its league-best record to 12-1.

Marcus Allen (2014-17) LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ravens 16, Steelers 14

Adrian Amos (2011-14) S, Green Bay Packers

Packers bye week

Saquon Barkley (2015-17) RB, New York Giants

Eagles 48, Giants 22

Ran nine times for 28 yards.

Added two grabs for 20 yards.

Sits at fourth in the NFL rushing yardage leaderboard (1,083). Is third in attempts (251). Tied for tenth in touchdowns with eight.

Has over 1,000 rushing yards in a season for the third time in his NFL career, and the first time since his 2019 campaign.

Ryan Bates (2016-18) OL, Buffalo Bills

Bills 20, Jets 12

Nick Bowers (2018-19) TE, Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals 23, Browns 10

Bowers is on Cincinnati’s practice squad.

Jaquan Brisker (2019-21) S, Chicago Bears

Bears bye week

Cam Brown (2016-19) LB, New York Giants

Eagles 48, Giants 22

Saw action on special teams.

Jason Cabinda (2014-17) FB, Detroit Lions

Lions 34, Vikings 23

Tariq Castro-Fields (2017-21) CB, Washington Commanders

Commanders bye week

Dan Chisena (2019) WR, Minnesota Vikings

Lions 34, Vikings 23

Chisena is on Minnesota’s practice squad.

Jahan Dotson (2018-21) WR, Washington Commanders

Commanders bye week

Arnold Ebiketie (2021) DE, Atlanta Falcons

Falcons bye week

Sam Ficken (2014) K, Detroit Lions

Lions 34, Vikings 23

Ficken is on Detroit’s practice squad.

Pat Freiermuth (2018-20) TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ravens 16, Steelers 14

Caught three passes for 33 yards and a score.

Currently fourth in the NFL, among tight ends, in receiving yards, with 630.

Will Fries (2017-20) OL, Indianapolis Colts

Colts bye week

Mike Gesicki (2014-17) TE, Miami Dolphins

Chargers 23, Dolphins 17

Saw two targets in the passing game.

Blake Gillikin (2016-19) P, New Orleans Saints

Saints bye week

Kevin Givens (2016-18) DT, San Francisco 49ers

49ers 35, Buccaneers 7

Chris Godwin (2014-16) WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

49ers 35, Buccaneers 7

Caught five passes for 54 yards.

Robbie Gould (2016-18) K, San Francisco 49ers

49ers 35, Buccaneers 7

Connected on all five extra point attempts.

Currently 10th on the NFL’s all-time points scored Leaderboard with 1,924 points.

Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19) DE, Carolina Panthers

Panthers 30, Seahawks 24

Totaled three tackles (1 solo).

Grant Haley (2014-17) S, Los Angeles Rams

Rams 17, Raiders 16

KJ Hamler (2018-19) WR, Denver Broncos

Chiefs 34, Broncos 28

Jesse James (2012-14) TE, Cleveland Browns

Bengals 23, Browns 10

Austin Johnson (2013-15) DT, Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers 23, Dolphins 17

DaQuan Jones (2010-13) DL, Buffalo Bills

Bills 20, Jets 12

Made two Solo stops, including a tackle for loss.

Added two quarterback hits and recovered a fumble.

Jesse Luketa (2018-21) LB, Arizona Cardinals

Patriots 27, Cardinals 13

Connor McGovern (2016-18) OL, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys 27, Texans 23

Made his 11th start of the season.

Trace McSorley (2015-18) QB, Arizona Cardinals

Patriots 27, Cardinals 13

Carl Nassib (2013-15) DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

49ers 35, Buccaneers 7

Made three solo stops, including two tackles for loss.

Defended a pass and added a quarterback hit.

Amani Oruwariye (2015-18) CB, Detroit Lions

Lions 34, Vikings 23

Made five tackles (4 solo).

Odafe Oweh (2019-20) DE, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens 16, Steelers 14

Posted two Solo stops, including a tackle for loss.

Micah Parsons (2018-19) LB, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys 27, Texans 23

Made five tackles (2 solo).

Tied for third in the NFL with 12.0 sacks.

John Reid (2015-19) CB, Tennessee Titans

Jaguars 36, Titans 22

Saw action on defense and special teams.

Allen Robinson II (2011-13) WR, Los Angeles Rams

Rams 17, Raiders 16

Miles Sanders (2016-18) RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles 48, Giants 22

Rushed 17 times for a career-best 144 yards, including two touchdown carries.

Added one 11-yard reception.

Moved up to fifth in the NFL with 1,068 rushing yards. Sanders eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his NFL career.

Tied for third in the league with 11 rushing scores.

Nick Scott (2015-18) S, Los Angeles Rams

Rams 17, Raiders 16

Recorded four solo tackles.

Brandon Smith (2019-21) LB, Carolina Panthers

Panthers 30, Seahawks 24

Donovan Smith (2012-14) OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

49ers 35, Buccaneers 7

Made his 11 th start.

start. Has played 100 percent of the team’s Offensive snaps for the tenth consecutive game.

Jordan Stout (2019-21) P, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens 16, Steelers 14

Punted three times for 124 yards.

Derrick Tangelo (2021) DT, Atlanta Falcons

Falcons bye week

Tangelo is on Atlanta’s practice squad.

Shaka Toney (2017-20) DE, Washington Commanders

Commanders bye week

Rasheed Walker (2019-21) OL, Green Bay Packers

Packers bye week

