Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 14
Miles Sanders Dominates Giants in career-best outing
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A total of 43 Penn State football alumni are populating the rosters of 24 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions annually rank among the top 20 programs nationally in producing players in the NFL.
Miles Sanders rushed for a career-high 144 yards with two scores in the Eagles’ 48-22 win over the Giants on Sunday. The performance vaulted Sanders over the 1,000 rushing-yard plateau for the first time in his NFL career and helped Philadelphia improve its league-best record to 12-1.
Each week throughout the year, GoPSUSports.com provides updates on the exploits of these former Nittany Lion greats.
Marcus Allen (2014-17) LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Ravens 16, Steelers 14
Adrian Amos (2011-14) S, Green Bay Packers
Packers bye week
Saquon Barkley (2015-17) RB, New York Giants
Eagles 48, Giants 22
- Ran nine times for 28 yards.
- Added two grabs for 20 yards.
- Sits at fourth in the NFL rushing yardage leaderboard (1,083). Is third in attempts (251). Tied for tenth in touchdowns with eight.
- Has over 1,000 rushing yards in a season for the third time in his NFL career, and the first time since his 2019 campaign.
Ryan Bates (2016-18) OL, Buffalo Bills
Bills 20, Jets 12
Nick Bowers (2018-19) TE, Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals 23, Browns 10
- Bowers is on Cincinnati’s practice squad.
Jaquan Brisker (2019-21) S, Chicago Bears
Bears bye week
Cam Brown (2016-19) LB, New York Giants
Eagles 48, Giants 22
- Saw action on special teams.
Jason Cabinda (2014-17) FB, Detroit Lions
Lions 34, Vikings 23
Tariq Castro-Fields (2017-21) CB, Washington Commanders
Commanders bye week
Dan Chisena (2019) WR, Minnesota Vikings
Lions 34, Vikings 23
- Chisena is on Minnesota’s practice squad.
Jahan Dotson (2018-21) WR, Washington Commanders
Commanders bye week
Arnold Ebiketie (2021) DE, Atlanta Falcons
Falcons bye week
Sam Ficken (2014) K, Detroit Lions
Lions 34, Vikings 23
- Ficken is on Detroit’s practice squad.
Pat Freiermuth (2018-20) TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Ravens 16, Steelers 14
- Caught three passes for 33 yards and a score.
- Currently fourth in the NFL, among tight ends, in receiving yards, with 630.
Will Fries (2017-20) OL, Indianapolis Colts
Colts bye week
Mike Gesicki (2014-17) TE, Miami Dolphins
Chargers 23, Dolphins 17
- Saw two targets in the passing game.
Blake Gillikin (2016-19) P, New Orleans Saints
Saints bye week
Kevin Givens (2016-18) DT, San Francisco 49ers
49ers 35, Buccaneers 7
Chris Godwin (2014-16) WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49ers 35, Buccaneers 7
- Caught five passes for 54 yards.
Robbie Gould (2016-18) K, San Francisco 49ers
49ers 35, Buccaneers 7
- Connected on all five extra point attempts.
- Currently 10th on the NFL’s all-time points scored Leaderboard with 1,924 points.
Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19) DE, Carolina Panthers
Panthers 30, Seahawks 24
- Totaled three tackles (1 solo).
Grant Haley (2014-17) S, Los Angeles Rams
Rams 17, Raiders 16
KJ Hamler (2018-19) WR, Denver Broncos
Chiefs 34, Broncos 28
Jesse James (2012-14) TE, Cleveland Browns
Bengals 23, Browns 10
Austin Johnson (2013-15) DT, Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers 23, Dolphins 17
DaQuan Jones (2010-13) DL, Buffalo Bills
Bills 20, Jets 12
- Made two Solo stops, including a tackle for loss.
- Added two quarterback hits and recovered a fumble.
Jesse Luketa (2018-21) LB, Arizona Cardinals
Patriots 27, Cardinals 13
Connor McGovern (2016-18) OL, Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys 27, Texans 23
- Made his 11th start of the season.
Trace McSorley (2015-18) QB, Arizona Cardinals
Patriots 27, Cardinals 13
Carl Nassib (2013-15) DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49ers 35, Buccaneers 7
- Made three solo stops, including two tackles for loss.
- Defended a pass and added a quarterback hit.
Amani Oruwariye (2015-18) CB, Detroit Lions
Lions 34, Vikings 23
- Made five tackles (4 solo).
Odafe Oweh (2019-20) DE, Baltimore Ravens
Ravens 16, Steelers 14
- Posted two Solo stops, including a tackle for loss.
Micah Parsons (2018-19) LB, Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys 27, Texans 23
- Made five tackles (2 solo).
- Tied for third in the NFL with 12.0 sacks.
John Reid (2015-19) CB, Tennessee Titans
Jaguars 36, Titans 22
- Saw action on defense and special teams.
Allen Robinson II (2011-13) WR, Los Angeles Rams
Rams 17, Raiders 16
Miles Sanders (2016-18) RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles 48, Giants 22
- Rushed 17 times for a career-best 144 yards, including two touchdown carries.
- Added one 11-yard reception.
- Moved up to fifth in the NFL with 1,068 rushing yards. Sanders eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his NFL career.
- Tied for third in the league with 11 rushing scores.
Nick Scott (2015-18) S, Los Angeles Rams
Rams 17, Raiders 16
- Recorded four solo tackles.
Brandon Smith (2019-21) LB, Carolina Panthers
Panthers 30, Seahawks 24
Donovan Smith (2012-14) OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49ers 35, Buccaneers 7
- Made his 11th start.
- Has played 100 percent of the team’s Offensive snaps for the tenth consecutive game.
Jordan Stout (2019-21) P, Baltimore Ravens
Ravens 16, Steelers 14
- Punted three times for 124 yards.
Derrick Tangelo (2021) DT, Atlanta Falcons
Falcons bye week
- Tangelo is on Atlanta’s practice squad.
Shaka Toney (2017-20) DE, Washington Commanders
Commanders bye week
Rasheed Walker (2019-21) OL, Green Bay Packers
Packers bye week
Well. 11/9/7 Penn State will travel to Pasadena, California to take part in the Rose Bowl Game against No. 8/7/10 Utah is Jan. 2, 2023. The game will kick off at 5 pm and will be televised on ESPN.
