Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week 14 Recap

Another week in the NFL is all wrapped up, and Penn Staters are looking ahead to the end-of-season push after week 14.

Miles Sanders stayed hot by reaching 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career in the Eagles’ win over the Giants, while Pat Freiermuth hauled in his second touchdown of the season for the Steelers.

Let’s take a closer look at how the Nittany Lions in the NFL performed this past week.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Sanders and the Eagles keep on rolling, folks. After taking down the New York Giants on Sunday, the 12-1 Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff berth.

Sanders rushed for 144 yards on 17 attempts against New York and recorded the game’s two touchdowns on the day. The running back also reached 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career, too.

Sanders’ second touchdown came in the fourth quarter from 40 yards out to add onto the blowout.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

While the Steelers dropped their eighth game of the season on Sunday, Freiermuth reached the end zone for the second time this season. The tight end recorded three receptions for 33 yards in a 16-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

While his touchdown total is down for a year ago, the second-year tight end has already blown past his rookie yardage total (497) with 630 receiving yards so far this season. Additionally, with 53 receptions, he has a good chance to surpass his 60 from last year.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Barkley’s recent struggles continued Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles as his Giants fell 48-22 to their NFC East rivals. The Nittany Lion had a season-low nine carries for just 28 yards in the lopsided loss.

It was Barkley’s fourth straight game with under 100 rushing yards, marking his longest such streak of the season. Still, Barkley is having his best season since his rookie year with 1,083 rushing yards and eight touchdowns with four games remaining.

Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers

While he didn’t put up career numbers, four tackles from Amos helped the Packers defeat his former team, the Chicago Bears, 28-19. Amos currently has 75 tackles this season, the second-most on the Packers. Additionally, his five tackles for loss are the fourth-most on the team.

Other Notables