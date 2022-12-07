Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 13

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A total of 42 Penn State football alumni are populating the rosters of 24 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions annually rank among the top 20 programs nationally in producing players in the NFL.

Pat Freiermuth led the Steelers’ receiving corps with 76 yards through the air in their 19-16 win over the Falcons on Sunday. Freiermuth is one of just five tight ends in the NFL to have eclipsed 500 receiving yards to this point in the season. Defensively, Nick Scott posted a solid effort with eight tackles for the Rams, and Jordan Stout had a career day punting for the Ravens in a low-scoring affair against the Broncos.

Each week throughout the year, GoPSUSports.com provides updates on the exploits of these former Nittany Lion greats.

Marcus Allen (2014-17) LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers 19, Falcons 16

Adrian Amos (2011-14) S, Green Bay Packers

Packers 28, Bears 19

Picked up three Solo tackles, including a tackle for loss.

Saquon Barkley (2015-17) RB, New York Giants

Giants 20, Commanders 20

Carried the ball 18 times for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Added five grabs for 18 yards.

Sits at fourth in the NFL rushing yardage leaderboard (1,055). Remains second in attempts (242). Tied for eighth in touchdowns with eight.

Went over 1,000 rushing yards in a season for the third time in his NFL career, and first time since the 2019 campaign.

Ryan Bates (2016-18) OL, Buffalo Bills

Bills 24, Patriots 10

Made his 12 th start.

start. Has played 100 percent of the Offensive snaps in ten of the Bills’ 12 games this season.

Nick Bowers (2018-19) TE, Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals 27, Chiefs 24

Bowers is on Cincinnati’s practice squad.

Jaquan Brisker (2019-21) S, Chicago Bears

Packers 28, Bears 19

Cam Brown (2016-19) LB, New York Giants

Giants 20, Commanders 20

Saw action on special teams.

Jason Cabinda (2014-17) FB, Detroit Lions

Lions 40, Jaguars 14

Carried once for four yards.

Tariq Castro-Fields (2017-21) CB, Washington Commanders

Commanders 20, Giants 20

Dan Chisena (2019) WR, Minnesota Vikings

Vikings 27, Jets 22

Chisena is on Minnesota’s practice squad.

Jahan Dotson (2018-21) WR, Washington Commanders

Commanders 20, Giants 20

Made five grabs for 54 yards and a touchdown.

His 28-yard touchdown reception tied the game late in the fourth quarter.

Arnold Ebiketie (2021) DE, Atlanta Falcons

Steelers 29, Falcons 16

Sam Ficken (2014) K, Detroit Lions

Lions 40, Jaguars 14

Ficken is on Detroit’s practice squad.

Pat Freiermuth (2018-20) TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers 19, Falcons 16

Caught three passes for 76 yards, including a career-long 57-yard grab.

Is fourth in the NFL, among tight ends, in receiving yards, with 597.

Will Fries (2017-20) OL, Indianapolis Colts

Cowboys 54, Colts 19

Made his fifth start and played 100 percent of the Offensive snaps for the fourth consecutive week.

Mike Gesicki (2014-17) TE, Miami Dolphins

49ers 33, Dolphins 17

Saw one target in the passing game.

Blake Gillikin (2016-19) P, New Orleans Saints

Buccaneers 17, Saints 16

Punted six times for 262 yards, averaging 43.7 yards per punt.

Landed three of the six punts inside the 20-yard line.

His longest punt was a 62-yarder.

Kevin Givens (2016-18) DT, San Francisco 49ers

49ers 33, Dolphins 17

Chris Godwin (2014-16) WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 17, Saints 16

Led the team with eight grabs for 63 yards on 13 targets.

Robbie Gould (2016-18) K, San Francisco 49ers

49ers 33, Dolphins 17

Drilled four field goals, including a long one of 48 yards.

Connected on three extra points to highlight his 15-point day.

Moved into 10th on the NFL’s all-time points scored Leaderboard with 1,919 points.

Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19) DE, Carolina Panthers

Panthers bye week

Grant Haley (2014-17) S, Los Angeles Rams

Seahawks 27, Rams 23

KJ Hamler (2018-19) WR, Denver Broncos

Ravens 10, Broncos 9

Jesse James (2012-14) TE, Cleveland Browns

Browns 27, Texans 14

Austin Johnson (2013-15) DT, Los Angeles Chargers

Raiders 27, Chargers 20

DaQuan Jones (2010-13) DL, Buffalo Bills

Bills 24, Patriots 10

Made his 12th start of the season on the defensive line.

Jesse Luketa (2018-21) LB, Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals bye week

Connor McGovern (2016-18) OL, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys 54, Colts 19

Made his tenth start of the season.

Trace McSorley (2015-18) QB, Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals bye week

Carl Nassib (2013-15) DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 17, Saints 16

Made two Solo tackles, including a sack.

Defended a pass.

Amani Oruwariye (2015-18) CB, Detroit Lions

Lions 40, Jaguars 14

Odafe Oweh (2019-20) DE, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens 10, Broncos 9

Micah Parsons (2018-19) LB, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys 54, Colts 19

Made two tackles (1 solo).

Added a pass breakup and a quarterback hit.

Sits third in the NFL with 12.0 sacks.

Allen Robinson II (2011-13) WR, Los Angeles Rams

Seahawks 27, Rams 23

Miles Sanders (2016-18) RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles 35, Titans 10

Rushed 10 times for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Caught two passes for 14 yards.

Currently sixth in the NFL with 924 rushing yards.

Tied for fifth in the league with nine rushing scores.

Nick Scott (2015-18) S, Los Angeles Rams

Seahawks 27, Rams 20

Made eight tackles (5 solo).

Broke up a passport.

Brandon Smith (2019-21) LB, Carolina Panthers

Panthers bye week

Donovan Smith (2012-14) OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 17, Saints 16

Jordan Stout (2019-21) P, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens 10, Broncos 9

Punted six times for 303 yards, averaging 50.5 yards per boot.

Dropped a career-best five punts inside the 20-yard line.

Long punt was 63 yards.

Derrick Tangelo (2021) DT, Atlanta Falcons

Steelers 19, Falcons 16

Tangelo is on Atlanta’s practice squad.

Shaka Toney (2017-20) DE, Washington Commanders

Commanders 20, Giants 20

Saw action on special teams.

Rasheed Walker (2019-21) OL, Green Bay Packers

Packers 28, Bears 19

