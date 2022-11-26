Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 11

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A total of 43 Penn State football alumni are populating the rosters of 24 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions annually rank among the top 20 programs nationally in producing players in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys, with the help of two sacks from All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons, blew out the Minnesota Vikings 40-3 in the Cowboys’ return from the bye week. Parsons’ efforts place him third in the NFL with ten sacks on the year. Jaquan Brisker also had a fantastic day on defense as he posted a career-high 11 tackles against the Lions. Offensively, Pat Freiermuth hauled in a career high eight catches for 79 yards against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Each week throughout the year, GoPSUSports.com provides updates on the exploits of these former Nittany Lion greats.

Marcus Allen (2014-17) LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bengals 37, Steelers 30

Totaled three tackles (2 solo).

Adrian Amos (2011-14) S, Green Bay Packers

Titans 27, Packers 17

Amassed 10 total tackles (6 solo).

Troy Apke (2014-17) S, Washington Commanders

Commanders 23, Texans 10

Apke is on Washington’s practice squad.

Saquon Barkley (2015-17) RB, New York Giants

Lions 31, Giants 18

Carried the ball 15 times for 22 yards.

Added two catches for 13 yards.

Sits at second in the NFL rushing yardage leaderboard (953). Remains second in attempts (213). Tied for ninth in touchdowns with six.

Ryan Bates (2016-18) OL, Buffalo Bills

Bills 31, Browns 23

Nick Bowers (2018-19) TE, Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals 37, Steelers 30

Bowers is on Cincinnati’s practice squad.

Jaquan Brisker (2019-21) S, Chicago Bears

Falcons 27, Bears 24

Led the Bears with a career-high 11 total tackles (7 solo), including a tackle for loss.

Tied for sixth in the NFL, among defensive backs, in total tackles with 73.

Cam Brown (2016-19) LB, New York Giants

Lions 31, Giants 18

Jason Cabinda (2014-17) FB, Detroit Lions

Lions 31, Giants 18

Saw two targets in the passing game.

Tariq Castro-Fields (2017-21) CB, Washington Commanders

Commanders 23, Texans 10

Dan Chisena (2019) WR, Minnesota Vikings

Cowboys 40, Vikings 3

Chisena is on Minnesota’s practice squad.

Jahan Dotson (2018-21) WR, Washington Commanders

Commanders 23, Texans 10

Caught one pass for 13 yards.

Added one carry for three yards.

Arnold Ebiketie (2021) DE, Atlanta Falcons

Falcons 27, Bears 24

Posted a career high 6 total tackles (5 solo), including two tackles for loss and a sack.

Sam Ficken (2014) K, Detroit Lions

Lions 31, Giants 18

Ficken is on Detroit’s practice squad.

Pat Freiermuth (2018-20) TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bengals 37, Steelers 30

Made a career high eight grabs for 79 yards.

Will Fries (2017-20) OL, Indianapolis Colts

Eagles 17, Colts 16

Made his third start and played 100 percent of the Offensive snaps for the second consecutive week.

Mike Gesicki (2014-17) TE, Miami Dolphins

Dolphins bye week

Blake Gillikin (2016-19) P, New Orleans Saints

Saints 27, Rams 20

Punted five times for 239 yards (47.8 average).

Landed three of the five punts inside the 20-yard line.

His longest punt was a 55-yarder.

Kevin Givens (2016-18) DT, San Francisco 49ers

49ers 38, Cardinals 10

Made two tackles for loss, including a sack.

Chris Godwin (2014-16) WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers bye week

Robbie Gould (2016-18) K, San Francisco 49ers

49ers 38, Cardinals 10

Made his only field goal attempt, a 39-yarder.

Connected has five extra points.

Currently at 11th on the NFL’s all-time points scored Leaderboard with 1,889 points.

Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19) DE, Carolina Panthers

Ravens 13, Panthers 3

Totaled three tackles (2 solo).

Added a sack.

Grant Haley (2014-17) S, Los Angeles Rams

Saints 27, Rams 20

KJ Hamler (2018-19) WR, Denver Broncos

Raiders 22, Broncos 16

Jesse James (2012-14) TE, Cleveland Browns

Bills 31, Browns 23

Austin Johnson (2013-15) DT, Los Angeles Chargers

Chiefs 30, Chargers 27

DaQuan Jones (2010-13) DL, Buffalo Bills

Bills 31, Browns 23

Picked up three tackles (2 solo).

Added a quarterback hit.

Jesse Luketa (2018-21) LB, Arizona Cardinals

49ers 38, Cardinals 10

Connor McGovern (2016-18) OL, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys 40, Vikings 3

Made his eighth start of the season.

Trace McSorley (2015-18) QB, Arizona Cardinals

49ers 38, Cardinals 10

Went 6/10 for 59 yards and one interception.

Added one carry for six yards.

Carl Nassib (2013-15) DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers bye week

Amani Oruwariye (2015-18) CB, Detroit Lions

Lions 31, Giants 18

Odafe Oweh (2019-20) DE, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens 13, Panthers 3

Assisted on one tackle.

Added a quarterback hit.

Micah Parsons (2018-19) LB, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys 40, Vikings 3

Totaled four solo tackles, including two sacks.

Added five quarterback hits.

Sits third in the NFL with 10.0 sacks.

Allen Robinson II (2011-13) WR, Los Angeles Rams

Saints 27, Rams 20

Caught four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Miles Sanders (2016-18) RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles 17, Colts 16

Rushed 13 times for 47 yards.

Caught one pass for one yard.

Sitting at ninth in the NFL with 757 rushing yards.

Nick Scott (2015-18) S, Los Angeles Rams

Saints 27, Rams 20

Totaled five tackles (2 solo).

Brandon Smith (2019-21) LB, Carolina Panthers

Ravens 13, Panthers 3

Picked up three tackles (2 solo).

Donovan Smith (2012-14) OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers bye week

Jordan Stout (2019-21) P, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens 13, Panthers 3

Punted seven times for 251 yards.

Dropped four of the seven punts inside the 20-yard line.

Long punt was 52 yards.

Derrick Tangelo (2021) DT, Atlanta Falcons

Falcons 27, Bears 24

Tangelo is on Atlanta’s practice squad.

Shaka Toney (2017-20) DE, Washington Commanders

Commanders 23, Texans 10

Saw action on special teams.

Rasheed Walker (2019-21) OL, Green Bay Packers

Titans 27, Packers 17

