Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 10

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A total of 43 Penn State football alumni are populating the rosters of 24 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions annually rank among the top 20 programs nationally in producing players in the NFL.

In his return from the bye week, Saquon Barkley received a career-high 35 carries against the Houston Texans, which led to his fourth-highest single game rushing total and put him atop this season’s rushing yardage leaderboard. His 152 yards and a score paved the way for a Giants win. On defense, Nick Scott amassed a career-high nine tackles in the Rams’ Tilt with the Cardinals. Jaquan Brisker continued to be an Enforcer for Chicago’s defensive unit, as he picked up seven tackles against the Dolphins.

Each week throughout the year, GoPSUSports.com provides updates on the exploits of these former Nittany Lion greats.

Marcus Allen (2014-17) LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers 20, Saints 10

Saw action on special teams.

Adrian Amos (2011-14) S, Green Bay Packers

Packers 31, Cowboys 28

Racked up nine tackles (8 solo).

Picked up his first sack of the season.

Troy Apke (2014-17) S, Washington Commanders

Commanders 32, Eagles 21

Apke is on Washington’s practice squad.

Saquon Barkley (2015-17) RB, New York Giants

Giants 24, Texans 16

Carried the ball 35 times for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Added one grab for eight yards.

Rose to the top of the NFL rushing yardage leaderboard (931). Remains second in attempts (198) and is tied for seventh in touchdowns (6).

Ryan Bates (2016-18) OL, Buffalo Bills

Vikings 33, Bills 30

Nick Bowers (2018-19) TE, Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals bye week

Jaquan Brisker (2019-21) S, Chicago Bears

Lions 31, Bears 30

Totaled seven tackles (5 solo).

Cam Brown (2016-19) LB, New York Giants

Giants 24, Texans 16

Jason Cabinda (2014-17) FB, Detroit Lions

Lions 31, Bears 30

Made one Solo tackle in his return to action from the injured list.

Tariq Castro-Fields (2017-21) CB, Washington Commanders

Commanders 32, Eagles 21

Dan Chisena (2019) WR, Minnesota Vikings

Vikings 33, Bills 30

Chisena is on Minnesota’s practice squad.

Jahan Dotson (2018-21) WR, Washington Commanders

Commanders 32, Eagles 21

Caught one pass for 14 yards in his return from injury.

Arnold Ebiketie (2021) DE, Atlanta Falcons

Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Made three total tackles (2 solo).

Added a half-sack.

Sam Ficken (2014) K, Detroit Lions

Lions 31, Bears 30

Ficken is on Detroit’s practice squad.

Pat Freiermuth (2018-20) TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers 20, Saints 10

Caught four passes for 36 yards.

Will Fries (2017-20) OL, Indianapolis Colts

Colts 25, Raiders 20

Made his second start of the season and played 100 percent of the Offensive snaps in the win.

Mike Gesicki (2014-17) TE, Miami Dolphins

Dolphins 39, Browns 17

Hauled in two passes for 31 yards on three targets.

Blake Gillikin (2016-19) P, New Orleans Saints

Steelers 20, Saints 10

Punted five times for 259 yards.

Landed two of the five punts inside the 20-yard line.

His longest punt was a 62-yarder.

Kevin Givens (2016-18) DT, San Francisco 49ers

49ers 22, Chargers 16

Chris Godwin (2014-16) WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16

Led the team with six grabs for 71 yards and a score.

Robbie Gould (2016-18) K, San Francisco 49ers

49ers 22, Chargers 16

Drilled all three of his field goal attempts, with a length of 26 yards.

Went 1-for-2 on extra points with just his first miss of the season.

Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19) DE, Carolina Panthers

Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Assisted on three tackles.

Added a quarterback hit.

Grant Haley (2014-17) S, Los Angeles Rams

Cardinals 27, Rams 17

KJ Hamler (2018-19) WR, Denver Broncos

Titans 17, Broncos 10

Jesse James (2012-14) TE, Cleveland Browns

Dolphins 39, Browns 17

Austin Johnson (2013-15) DT, Los Angeles Chargers

49ers 22, Chargers 16

DaQuan Jones (2010-13) DL, Buffalo Bills

Vikings 33, Bills 30

Made three tackles (1 solo).

Jesse Luketa (2018-21) LB, Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals 27, Rams 17

Connor McGovern (2016-18) OL, Dallas Cowboys

Packers 31, Cowboys 28

Made his seventh start of the season.

Trace McSorley (2015-18) QB, Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals 27, Rams 17

Saw minimal action on offense in relief of injured starter Colt McCoy.

Carl Nassib (2013-15) DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16

Amani Oruwariye (2015-18) CB, Detroit Lions

Lions 31, Bears 30

Odafe Oweh (2019-20) DE, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens bye week

Micah Parsons (2018-19) LB, Dallas Cowboys

Packers 31, Cowboys 28

Made seven tackles (5 solo), including a tackle for loss.

Tied for sixth in the NFL with eight sacks on the season.

Allen Robinson II (2011-13) WR, Los Angeles Rams

Cardinals 27, Rams 17

Caught four passes for 44 yards.

Miles Sanders (2016-18) RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Commanders 32, Eagles 21

Rushed 12 times for 54 yards.

Currently 10th in the NFL in rushing yards (710).

Nick Scott (2015-18) S, Los Angeles Rams

Cardinals 27, Rams 17

Made a career-high nine tackles (8 solo).

Brandon Smith (2019-21) LB, Carolina Panthers

Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Saw action on special teams.

Donovan Smith (2012-14) OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16

Made his eighth start of the season.

Jordan Stout (2019-21) P, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens bye week

Derrick Tangelo (2021) DT, Atlanta Falcons

Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Tangelo is on Atlanta’s practice squad.

Shaka Toney (2017-20) DE, Washington Commanders

Commanders 32, Eagles 21

Saw action on special teams.

Rasheed Walker (2019-21) OL, Green Bay Packers

Packers 31, Cowboys 28

