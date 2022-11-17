Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 10
Football
Saquon Barkley posts big day against Texans; Nick Scott Picks up a career-high nine tackles
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A total of 43 Penn State football alumni are populating the rosters of 24 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions annually rank among the top 20 programs nationally in producing players in the NFL.
In his return from the bye week, Saquon Barkley received a career-high 35 carries against the Houston Texans, which led to his fourth-highest single game rushing total and put him atop this season’s rushing yardage leaderboard. His 152 yards and a score paved the way for a Giants win. On defense, Nick Scott amassed a career-high nine tackles in the Rams’ Tilt with the Cardinals. Jaquan Brisker continued to be an Enforcer for Chicago’s defensive unit, as he picked up seven tackles against the Dolphins.
Each week throughout the year, GoPSUSports.com provides updates on the exploits of these former Nittany Lion greats.
Marcus Allen (2014-17) LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers 20, Saints 10
- Saw action on special teams.
Adrian Amos (2011-14) S, Green Bay Packers
Packers 31, Cowboys 28
- Racked up nine tackles (8 solo).
- Picked up his first sack of the season.
Troy Apke (2014-17) S, Washington Commanders
Commanders 32, Eagles 21
- Apke is on Washington’s practice squad.
Saquon Barkley (2015-17) RB, New York Giants
Giants 24, Texans 16
- Carried the ball 35 times for 152 yards and a touchdown.
- Added one grab for eight yards.
- Rose to the top of the NFL rushing yardage leaderboard (931). Remains second in attempts (198) and is tied for seventh in touchdowns (6).
Ryan Bates (2016-18) OL, Buffalo Bills
Vikings 33, Bills 30
Nick Bowers (2018-19) TE, Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals bye week
Jaquan Brisker (2019-21) S, Chicago Bears
Lions 31, Bears 30
- Totaled seven tackles (5 solo).
Cam Brown (2016-19) LB, New York Giants
Giants 24, Texans 16
Jason Cabinda (2014-17) FB, Detroit Lions
Lions 31, Bears 30
- Made one Solo tackle in his return to action from the injured list.
Tariq Castro-Fields (2017-21) CB, Washington Commanders
Commanders 32, Eagles 21
Dan Chisena (2019) WR, Minnesota Vikings
Vikings 33, Bills 30
- Chisena is on Minnesota’s practice squad.
Jahan Dotson (2018-21) WR, Washington Commanders
Commanders 32, Eagles 21
- Caught one pass for 14 yards in his return from injury.
Arnold Ebiketie (2021) DE, Atlanta Falcons
Panthers 25, Falcons 15
- Made three total tackles (2 solo).
- Added a half-sack.
Sam Ficken (2014) K, Detroit Lions
Lions 31, Bears 30
- Ficken is on Detroit’s practice squad.
Pat Freiermuth (2018-20) TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers 20, Saints 10
- Caught four passes for 36 yards.
Will Fries (2017-20) OL, Indianapolis Colts
Colts 25, Raiders 20
- Made his second start of the season and played 100 percent of the Offensive snaps in the win.
Mike Gesicki (2014-17) TE, Miami Dolphins
Dolphins 39, Browns 17
- Hauled in two passes for 31 yards on three targets.
Blake Gillikin (2016-19) P, New Orleans Saints
Steelers 20, Saints 10
- Punted five times for 259 yards.
- Landed two of the five punts inside the 20-yard line.
- His longest punt was a 62-yarder.
Kevin Givens (2016-18) DT, San Francisco 49ers
49ers 22, Chargers 16
Chris Godwin (2014-16) WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16
- Led the team with six grabs for 71 yards and a score.
Robbie Gould (2016-18) K, San Francisco 49ers
49ers 22, Chargers 16
- Drilled all three of his field goal attempts, with a length of 26 yards.
- Went 1-for-2 on extra points with just his first miss of the season.
Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19) DE, Carolina Panthers
Panthers 25, Falcons 15
- Assisted on three tackles.
- Added a quarterback hit.
Grant Haley (2014-17) S, Los Angeles Rams
Cardinals 27, Rams 17
KJ Hamler (2018-19) WR, Denver Broncos
Titans 17, Broncos 10
Jesse James (2012-14) TE, Cleveland Browns
Dolphins 39, Browns 17
Austin Johnson (2013-15) DT, Los Angeles Chargers
49ers 22, Chargers 16
DaQuan Jones (2010-13) DL, Buffalo Bills
Vikings 33, Bills 30
- Made three tackles (1 solo).
Jesse Luketa (2018-21) LB, Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals 27, Rams 17
Connor McGovern (2016-18) OL, Dallas Cowboys
Packers 31, Cowboys 28
- Made his seventh start of the season.
Trace McSorley (2015-18) QB, Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals 27, Rams 17
- Saw minimal action on offense in relief of injured starter Colt McCoy.
Carl Nassib (2013-15) DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16
Amani Oruwariye (2015-18) CB, Detroit Lions
Lions 31, Bears 30
Odafe Oweh (2019-20) DE, Baltimore Ravens
Ravens bye week
Micah Parsons (2018-19) LB, Dallas Cowboys
Packers 31, Cowboys 28
- Made seven tackles (5 solo), including a tackle for loss.
- Tied for sixth in the NFL with eight sacks on the season.
Allen Robinson II (2011-13) WR, Los Angeles Rams
Cardinals 27, Rams 17
- Caught four passes for 44 yards.
Miles Sanders (2016-18) RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Commanders 32, Eagles 21
- Rushed 12 times for 54 yards.
- Currently 10th in the NFL in rushing yards (710).
Nick Scott (2015-18) S, Los Angeles Rams
Cardinals 27, Rams 17
- Made a career-high nine tackles (8 solo).
Brandon Smith (2019-21) LB, Carolina Panthers
Panthers 25, Falcons 15
- Saw action on special teams.
Donovan Smith (2012-14) OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16
- Made his eighth start of the season.
Jordan Stout (2019-21) P, Baltimore Ravens
Ravens bye week
Derrick Tangelo (2021) DT, Atlanta Falcons
Panthers 25, Falcons 15
- Tangelo is on Atlanta’s practice squad.
Shaka Toney (2017-20) DE, Washington Commanders
Commanders 32, Eagles 21
- Saw action on special teams.
Rasheed Walker (2019-21) OL, Green Bay Packers
Packers 31, Cowboys 28
