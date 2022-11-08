NiSource sets faster 2040 net zero goal

Merrillville-based NiSource, the parent company of NIPSCO, announced a more aggressive 2040 net zero goal that it says “puts it among industry leaders” in the fight against climate change.

The electric and natural gas utility, one of the largest fully regulated Utilities in the United States, announced at Monday’s Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange that it plans to eliminate or offset all its greenhouse gas admissions by 2040. The Utility has been retiring coal-fired power and investing in new wind, solar and energy storage. It said becoming fully carbon neutral is not entirely within its control and will require government policies that support that goal, technologies that are not currently economical to use and “favorable stakeholder environments.”

NiSource said it has reduced its carbon footprint by 58% since 2005 and is on pace to reach a 90% reduction in emissions by 2030. The Utility said it will retire the last remaining coal-fired generating units by 2026 to 2028 as it switches to energy generation methods it says are “more sustainable, more reliable and lower-cost.” It also has reduced methane emissions by 50% by 2025 as it replaces aging gas infrastructure in its service territories, including Northern Indiana.

“Sustainability is a core value for NiSource, and our net zero by 2040 goal continues our record of leadership through action in this area,” NiSource CEO Lloyd Yates said. “As we develop innovative, new pathways to reduce emissions — including hydrogen, renewable natural gas and Emerging technologies — we will continue our ongoing infrastructure modernization, renewable electric generation investments and other strategies responsible for the significant reduction in emissions we have already achieved.”

The company is looking to make $15 billion in investments to establish renewable energy sources and lower its greenhouse gas emissions.

NiSource is promising investors an annual growth rate of 6% to 8% in net operating earnings per diluted share through 2027, which it characterizes as “among the best as compared to premium valued utilities.”

“Backed by a strengthened balance sheet and a long runway of investment opportunities, our growth plan provides a compelling, best-in-class, 9-11% total shareholder return proposition,” Yates said. “We intend to move forward on the near and long-term opportunities uncovered by our thorough and open-minded business review. This new long-term, sustainable growth plan provides more moderate and predictable impacts to customer bills, while continuing to support our strong focus on safety, reliability and sustainability.”