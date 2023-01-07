Niskayuna finds its stride in boys’ basketball win over Guilderland

NISKAYUNA — Call it jelling, call it coming together or call it something else, but whichever complimentary term you choose to go with, the Niskayuna boys’ basketball team is doing it.

Four Silver Warriors scored in double figures, and the hosts went to a different defensive level in the second half to pull away for a 75-41 Suburban Council win over Guilderland Friday night.

Senior Sam Booth, the lone returning starter from last season’s edition, topped the Silver Warriors with 21 points and triggered a key third-quarter run. New underclass starters Ethan Gilson, Daniel Smalls and Gavin Olsen connected for 18, 15 and 10 points, respectively.

“Now we’re starting to come together. We’re clicking,” said Smalls, Niskayuna’s lone freshman and the son of former Schenectady standout Danny Smalls. “We hadn’t played under [Niskayuna coach Mike] Grasso until this year, and we’re understanding his system better. We’re getting better.”

Friday’s win was the fifth in a row for Niskayua after it began the campaign with a 1-3 mark. Each of those defeats was close. Shaker was the last team to derail Niskayuna, 63-56, with its other setbacks coming against Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake by one point and Shenendehowa by four.

Lately, the Silver Warriors are finding ways to win.

We’re inexperienced from the varsity level standpoint,” said Grasso. “We needed that time to figure out what we are and what our staple is going to be.”

That staple is defense, and after what the Silver Warriors called a so-so first half, they gave up 15 second-half points while pulling away from a 33-26 lead.

“We struggled a bit in the first half,” said Booth, who, along with Saif Chowdhrey, are Niskayuna’s senior starters. “We gave up 26 in the first half. In the second half, we allowed 15.”

Niskayuna (3-3 SC, 6-3 overall) essentially sealed the game’s outcome with a 22-6 third quarter outburst that included an 8-0 run in the middle and 7-0 runs to start it and end it.

“In the first half we were a little off with our defensive coverages,” Grasso said. “We turned it up a notch. We’ve got a new nucleus of kids but they’re eager and they play hard.”

Niskayuna combined its 3-2 halfcourt zone with some traps and some pressure in its big defensive effort in the second half which also included a 20-9 run over the final eight minutes.

“To be able to adjust in-game, I thought that was pretty impressive on their part,” Grasso said of his group that has five Seniors “We used our defense to transition into offense.”

“It was defense that helped us pull away,” Smalls said.

Booth, Smalls and Gilson — the sophomore starting quarterback for the school’s state semifinalist football team this past fall — each scored six points in the third quarter.

“Our balance is really good, and that goes back to making the right play,” Grasso said. “Guys are making the right pass and trusting they’ll get it back when they are open. The trust factor is going to go a long way.”

Booth had a huge third quarter that saw the 12th-grader collect four assists, three steals and three rebounds to go with two layups and two free throws.

Gilson sank one of his six 3-pointers after taking a pass from Booth to kick start the third frame, and Booth followed with a steal and an assist on a layup by Smalls.

“We just pressured them on defense,” Booth said of his trio of third-quarter steals; they finished with six of them. “On offense I tried to do it all and help the team. Pass, shoot, rebound.”

Booth finished with five assists while Smalls topped Niskayuna with six assists and added two steals to go with his 15 points. The ninth-grader scored seven points in a 13-0 first-quarter run.

“He is so poised and mature for his age,” Booth said of Smalls. “We both handle the ball and we both like getting to the rim. It’s fun to play with him.”

Troy Berschwinger scored 15 points for Guilderland (1-6, 1-8), with the senior netting eight in the second quarter to help the Dutchmen get within 33-26.

Guilderland 6 20 6 9 — 41

Niskayuna 15 18 22 20 — 75

Guilderland scoring: Berschwinger 7-1-15, Delwiche 1-0-2, Filkins 1-0-3, Gilbert 1-0-3, Kapusinsky 2-0-5, Oliver 1-0-3, Santabarbara 1-1- 3, Stutzman 1-0-2, Witazek 2-0-5. Niskayuna scoring: Booth 7-7-21, Gilson 6-0-18, Rutnik 2-1-5, Chowdhrey 1-0-2, Adrian 2-0-4, Olsen 5-0-10, Smalls 5-4- 15. Scoring totals: Guilderland 17-2-41; Niskayuna 12-28-75.

