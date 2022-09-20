Nirra Fields Joins Team Canada Roster for FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022

TORONTO, Ont. – Canada Basketball announced Monday that UCLA alumna Nirra Fields will be on Team Canada’s roster for the 2022 FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup. Fields was among the 15 players who attended training camp in Edmonton from August 24 to September 8 for Canada Basketball’s Senior National Women’s Team.

“I am just so proud and happy for Nirra Fields,” said The Michael Price Family UCLA Women’s Head Basketball Coach Cori Close . “She just has stood the test of time, she’s continued to grow and to evolve her game.

“What I respect most about Nirra is that she’s so courageous. Coming to the United States at an early age to try to pursue this basketball dream, being able to have a long professional career to add to the Toolbox of her game, to give back to her family – she’s a very loyal family person – and then to represent her country at such a high level. I’m really excited for Nirra, and I’m proud of all she’s accomplished, how she represents herself and her family, and how she represents UCLA. She’s one of the all-time greats.”

At UCLA

Fields made an immediate impact in Westwood, seeing action in 33 games and averaging 7.8 points during her freshman campaign. Her production exploded during her sophomore season, as Fields earned a starting spot for 30 games. During the 2013-14 season, Fields put up 17.6 points and grabbed 6.3 boards per game as a second-year player.

As a Bruin, Fields was named to the All-Pac-12 Team in three-consecutive years, from her sophomore to senior years, and helped lead the team to a WNIT Championship in 2015. Fields still Ranks sixth all-time in Bruins scoring history (1,867), and she poured in over 20 points in 36 games during her career.

It’s Team Canada

A veteran on Team Canada, Fields has seen success in recent years on the international stage. Fields averaged 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in Team Canada’s fourth-place finish at the FIBA ​​AmeriCup in 2021. She also put up 11.3 ppg to go along with 2.7 rpg and 2.7 apg in three games at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022

Canada was drawn into Group B for the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 and will face Serbia (Sept. 21 11:00 pm ET), France (Sept. 23 4:00 am ET), Japan (Sept. 25 6:30 am ET), hosts Australia (Sept. 26 6:30 am ET), and Mali (Sept. 27 2:00 am ET) in the Group Phase, live on Sportsnet.

The top four teams in each group will advance to the quarter-finals with the winners moving on to the semifinals and medal round.

The FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 will feature the world’s top 12 Women’s national teams, with 38 games to be played across 10 days from September 22 – October 1, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. The event will be the 19th edition of FIBA’s most Distinguished Women’s event.

Canada’s Senior Women’s National Team remains ranked fourth in the FIBA ​​World Ranking Women, presented by Nike, after the rankings were updated following the conclusion of the FIBA ​​Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournaments.